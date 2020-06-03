Tusshar Kapoor on sibling rivalry with sister Ekta Kapoor: ‘I keep my work away from her and she does the same’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 15:26 IST

Actor Tusshar Kapoor has spoken about comparisons that are often made between him and his sister, producer Ekta Kapoor. In an interview to Pinkvilla, the actor said that while comparisons are inevitable, the siblings “try to strike a balance and consciously try not to encroach each other’s space.”

He said, “No, it never really bothered me because we were in different career paths, she is a producer and I am an actor. There were some years when her work was successful and then there were some years when mine was. For example, when Golmaal would come out, there would be a hit in the family, we would celebrate that as well. We have both had our shares of ups and lulls. I don’t think there is any scope for comparisons really.”

He did, however, admit that people would often try to pit them against each other. “Of course, logon ne bohut ungli karne ki koshish ki thi but we risen above that. We have had our fights also not just about career but otherwise also. We never stuck in that though. I keep my work away from her and she does the same,” he said.

Also read: Ekta Kapoor reveals how she once called the cops after a fight with brother Tusshar Kapoor

Asked how their personal bond translates professionally, Tusshar had previously told IANS in an interview, “As a kid, I used to fight a lot with Ekta. Since our age difference is not that much, we would fight on everything... whether it is games, watching TV and all the small things siblings fight on. We used to share the same room. But I think after we started working, and with time, we both are mature now. She is a very intelligent producer and very passionate about her work.”

Ekta, meanwhile, had said in an appearance on the Kapil Sharma Show, “Like every other sibling, me and Tusshar fight a lot. You will be surprised to know that once when we went on a family trio to Tirupati, we both started fighting for some reason. During the fight, Tusshar punched my nose. Later, I dialled the cops.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more