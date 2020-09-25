Twinkle Khanna shares adorable birthday wish for daughter Nitara, notes she is growing up ‘too fast’

bollywood

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 18:03 IST

Twinkle Khanna wished her daughter, Nitara, a happy birthday with a sweet Instagram post and remarked that she was growing up ‘too fast’. The actor-turned-author shared two photos of her ‘little one’ - in the first, she could be seen surrounded by books and in the other, she is playing outdoors.

“My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl,” Twinkle wrote.

Wishes poured in for the birthday girl in the comments section. “Happy bday darling nitara,” Malaika Arora wrote. “Happy happy 8th birthday Beta,” Bobby Deol commented. A fan wrote, “Aapki beti h to kuchh unique hi karegi, priya twinkle. Janmdin ki dher saari shubhkamnayen aur aashirwad (Your daughter will surely do something unique, Twinkle ji. Sending her my best wishes and blessings on her birthday).”

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana shares cryptic post about misogyny, says ‘the double standards are scary’

Currently, Twinkle and Nitara are in Glasgow, where Akshay Kumar is shooting for his upcoming film Bell Bottom. Earlier this month, Akshay celebrated his 53rd birthday with his family and Twinkle shared photos. In one of the pictures, a handmade birthday card, presumably made by Nitara, could be seen. It said ‘I love you, daddy’.

Earlier, on Koffee With Karan, Akshay said that Twinkle was responsible for his changed approach to films and sensibilities as an actor. “I told him I won’t have a second child if he doesn’t start doing sensible movies,” she revealed. Nitara is their younger child; they also have a son named Aarav, who was born in 2002.

Follow @htshowbiz for more