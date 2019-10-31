Akshay Kumar, daughter Nitara get treated to gur-roti at elderly couple’s home: ‘Being kind costs nothing but means everything’

bollywood

Actor Akshay Kumar has shared pictures from a recent encounter with an elderly couple. Akshay and his daughter Nitara knocked on the couple’s door for some water but they treated them to a meal as well.

“Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything,” he wrote in a tweet. The accompanying pictures show him and Nitara walking into the home in one and posing with the couple in another. This is also one of the very rare instances that Akshay has shared a picture of Nitara with her face visible.

Today’s morning walk turned into a life lesson for the little one. We walked into this kind, old couple’s house for a sip of water and they made us the most delicious gur-roti. Truly, being kind costs nothing but means everything! pic.twitter.com/UOwm2ShwaX — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) October 31, 2019

The actor, his wife, author Twinkle Khanna, and their kids Nitara and Aarav, and other members of their extended family are in Shillim, Maharashtra for a vacation. They celebrated Twinkle’s grandmother Betty Kapadia’s 80th birthday on Wednesday. Twinkle posted pictures from the holiday on her Instagram account and wrote, “Grandmother’s 80th with family, friends and loads of laughter #ShilimDiaries.” Twinkle, Akshay and Aarav were earlier seen at Amitabh Bachchan’s Diwali bash on Sunday and soon left for their holiday.

Akshay’s latest film is Housefull 4, which released on Friday. It hit a century at the box office on Monday. The comedy-drama opened with Rs 19.08 crores on its first-day and has made Rs 109 crores until Tuesday, as per Box Office India.

The film also stars Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Panday, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, and Riteish Deshmukh and is directed by Farhad Samji. At the international box office, Housefull 4 earned Rs 7.79 crores on its opening day, reported trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Sunday.

Thanking his fans for their support, Akshay wrote a note for his fans on Instagram. “Thank you for loving us and laughing with us. It is because of your love we are where we are today. Thanks to all my fans and audiences who have poured unconditional love on #HouseFull4. Thank you for showing us that nothing beats hate more than love,” he wrote with a picture of the entire cast.

