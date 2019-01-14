Uri box office day 3: Vicky Kaushal film earns a promising Rs 35 cr, Accidental Prime Minister earns Rs 12 cr

The first weekend collections of both Uri: The Surgical Strike and The Accidental Prime Minister are in and 2019 seems to be shaping up well for the Hindi film industry. Simmba, starring Ranveer Singh, again gained momentum and is expected to cross the Rs 225 crore mark today.

The Vicky Kaushal starrer, a fictionalized account of the 2016 attacks, has managed to find favour with the audience despite its mixed reviews. Uri box office collections after the first weekend are an estimated Rs 35 crore, with the film managing to show a day-on-day growth.

Trade aggregator Box Office India said the film’s Sunday collection was an estimated Rs 14.5 crore. Earlier analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted, “ #UriTheSurgicalStrike witnesses remarkable growth on Day 2 [Sat]... Glowing word of mouth is converting into BO numbers... Growth on Day 2 [vis-à-vis Day 1]: 51.59%... Day 3 [today] should be bigger... Fri 8.20 cr, Sat 12.43 cr. Total: ₹ 20.63 cr. India biz. #Uri.”

The film opened to healthy occupancy rates of 20-25% and made Rs 8.25 crore on Friday. The film bolsters Vicky Kaushal’s star appeal, who may post a record total for a solo film. Its earnings went up on Saturday by around 40%, with Sunday showing a similar growth. The film has done well in territories like Mumbai, East Punjab and West Bengal.

The Accidental Prime Minister, a biopic on former PM Manmohan Singh based on a book by his former political adviser Sanjaya Baru, has also done well. The film has earned an estimated Rs 12 crore, according to the website.

As the new films find their feet, Ranveer Singh’s Simmba has again gained a second wind. The Rohit Shetty potboiler, which was heading towards the end of its box office cycle, is heading towards the Rs 225 crore mark.

