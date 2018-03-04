Urmila Matondkar celebrated 2nd wedding anniversary with Mohsin Akhtar on Saturday, shares a sweet pic

Actor Urmila Matondkar is blissfully happy, married to Kashmir-based businessman and model Mohsin Akhtar. The duo celebrated their second wedding anniversary on Monday and the actor took to Instagram and shared a lovely picture with her husband. In the picture, we see Mohsin planting a kiss on his gorgeous wife’s face.

Urmila captioned it: “Life is truly about moments that take your breath away..sharing one of such with all of you..thanking d #almighty for millions of these n pray for many more #happyanniversary my love.”





Urmila and Mohsin had a hush-hush marriage in 2016. The two had been brought together by ace designer Manish Malhotra.

Urmila made her acting debut in the 1977 film Karm and went to star in films like Kalyug and Marathi film, Zaakol. However, it is with 1983’s Masoom that she won acclaim. As an adult, she starred in a number of hit films including Rangeela, Judaai, Satya and Mast. She starred in a Marathi film Ajoba in 2014.

Like many of her colleagues in Bollywood, she too took to Instagram to express her deep sorrow in the untimely passing away of actor Sridevi. She wrote: “There will never be another.. RIP #sridevi”

