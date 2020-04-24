Varun Dhawan shares update on Coolie No 1 release, wishes Sachin Tendulkar a happy birthday: ‘Sir, you are god’

bollywood

Actor Varun Dhawan conducted a question-and-answer session on Instagram live, on the occasion of his 33rd birthday. Varun spoke about his upcoming film, Coolie No 1, and said that he hopes that the film sees a theatrical release.

“Coolie No 1 was supposed to release a week from now,” Varun said in the live session, wearing a black vest and running his hands through his hair. But, he added, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the film’s future remains uncertain. “We all are dealing with this, I do wish the film releases,” he said, and stressed that he wants it to release ‘in a theatre, hopefully soon.’

Varun’s session saw many special appearances from celebrities such as Bharti Singh, Shaan, and Jassie Gill. Actors Karan Wahi, Shruti Haasan and Aditya Roy Kapur dropped by in the comments section.

The actor said that as a birthday surprise for his fans, he was about to share a special snippet from the film, but was forbidden from doing so. “I wanted to put out something of Coolie but they stopped me,” he said, hinting that an altar was involved in whatever he was about to share.

#VarunDhawan and #SaraAliKhan... New glimpse from #CoolieNo1... Directed by David Dhawan... Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh... 1 May 2020 release. pic.twitter.com/0w4ROEafOs — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 2, 2020

Coolie No 1 is a remake of the 1995 Govinda film. Also directed by his father David Dhawan, the new film will feature Sara Ali Khan opposite Varun.

The actor, who shares his birthday with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar, took the opportunity to wish the Master Blaster a happy birthday. Asked if he’d wished Sachin already, Varun said, “Aila! Sachin sir you are a god. Obviously it’s his birthday first, then I factor into the scheme of things. So, happy birthday, sir.”

