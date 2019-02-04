Vicky Kaushal’s Uri breaks this Baahubali’s record, nears Rs 200 crore mark

Uri: The Surgical Strike continues its record-breaking run at the box office, taking out competition well into its fourth week of release. The action-drama has broken records previously set by Baahubali: The Conclusion, one of the biggest hits in Indian cinema history.

Uri made Rs 6.53 crore on its 23rd day of release and Rs 8.71 crore on day 24, besting the previous record, set by SS Rajamouli’s fantasy epic. Baahubali had made Rs 6.35 crore and Rs 7.8 crore on the same days.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike creates HISTORY... Smashes Day 23 and Day 24 records held by #Baahubali2...

Day 23: #Baahubali2 ₹ 6.35 cr... #Uri ₹ 6.53 cr

Day 24: #Baahubali2 ₹ 7.80 cr... #Uri ₹ 8.71 cr

Now #Uri holds the record of highest Day 23 and Day 24.

MONSTROUS HIT! pic.twitter.com/mh21dFLq0z — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

With this, Uri’s domestic box office total is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark, which it seems to be on track to hit. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh in a tweet called the film a ‘monstrous hit’, and remarked that the film is “winning hearts, setting new benchmarks and rewriting the record books.”

Uri has displayed remarkably strong legs at the box office, having made Rs 71 crore in its first week, another Rs 62 crore in week two, and Rs 37 crore in week three. During this time it has fended off competition from Kangana Ranaut’s Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which has made Rs 76 crore so far, and Sonam Kapoor’s recent romantic drama, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which fizzled in its opening weekend with Rs 13 crore.

#UriTheSurgicalStrike biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr

Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr

Week 3: ₹ 37.06 cr

Weekend 4: ₹ 18.67 cr

Total: ₹ 189.76 cr

India biz.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) February 4, 2019

Directed by debutant Aditya Dhar, Uri is based on the Indian Army’s 2016 surgical strikes. Uri also stars Yami Gautam and Paresh Rawal in supporting roles. Despite mixed reviews - Hindustan Times awarded it two stars out of five - the film seems to have struck a chord with audiences. Its rallying cry of ‘How’s the josh?’ has entered the pop culture lexicon.

First Published: Feb 04, 2019 20:53 IST