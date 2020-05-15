e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic to be released on Amazon Prime, actor ‘thrilled to entertain you in unprecedented times’

Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic to be released on Amazon Prime, actor ‘thrilled to entertain you in unprecedented times’

Actor Vidya Balan’s upcoming biopic of Shakuntala Devi will be released on Amazon Prime Video.

bollywood Updated: May 15, 2020 08:36 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times
Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is heading straight for Amazon.
Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi is heading straight for Amazon.
         

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the much-awaited Hindi biopic Shakuntala Devi will exclusively premiere on the streaming service. The release date is yet to be announced.

Featuring the National Award winning actor Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

“Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime,” Vidya wrote in a tweet.

 

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

“At Prime Video we believe in listening to what our consumers want and working backwards from there. This belief is the genesis of our latest offering,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a statement. “Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we’re taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep.”

Also read: Paatal Lok review: Black-hearted but brave, Anushka Sharma’s show is Amazon’s answer to Sacred Games

Several theatre chains have voiced dissatisfaction with recent announcements about films skipping theatrical runs for a direct to OTT release, during the coronavirus lockdown.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
India’s Covid-19 tally nears 82,000-mark with over 3,900 new cases in 24 hrs
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
‘Odd-even’ markets, revised zoning norms in Delhi’s lockdown 4.0 plan
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Indian Covid-19 vaccine development to be backed by PM-CARES Fund
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
Live: 4 Special trains for GB Nagar migrant workers on May 16, says DM
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
‘Billions of dollars’: Trump withdraws US pension fund from China investments
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
People say Dhoni never loses cool but I’ve seen it couple of times: Gambhir
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Covid-19 may spread via speech: Study
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
Tesla’s latest invention: Secret low-cost batteries that last a million miles
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Nirmala SitharamanDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In