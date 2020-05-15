Vidya Balan’s Shakuntala Devi biopic to be released on Amazon Prime, actor ‘thrilled to entertain you in unprecedented times’

bollywood

Amazon Prime Video on Friday announced that the much-awaited Hindi biopic Shakuntala Devi will exclusively premiere on the streaming service. The release date is yet to be announced.

Featuring the National Award winning actor Vidya Balan, the film is based on the life of Shakuntala Devi, nicknamed the “human computer”, for her innate ability to make incredibly complex calculations within seconds. The film also stars Sanya Malhotra, who will be seen playing the role of Shakuntala Devi’s daughter, with whom the genius enjoyed a complicated but extraordinary relationship, alongside Amit Sadh and Jisshu Sengupta in pivotal roles.

“Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime,” Vidya wrote in a tweet.

Delighted to announce that you will get to see #ShakuntalaDevi very soon on @PrimeVideo with all your loved ones. Thrilled that we will be able to entertain you in these unprecedented times. #WorldPremiereOnPrime #ShakuntalaDeviOnPrime@sonypicsprodns @Abundantia_Ent pic.twitter.com/HHkhmq6FNx — vidya balan (@vidya_balan) May 15, 2020

Written and directed by Anu Menon, the film has been produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra. The screenplay is written by Anu Menon and Nayanika Mahtani, while the dialogues are penned by Ishita Moitra.

“At Prime Video we believe in listening to what our consumers want and working backwards from there. This belief is the genesis of our latest offering,” Vijay Subramaniam, Director and Head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India, said in a statement. “Over the last 2 years, Prime Video has become the destination of choice for our customers to watch new releases, across the languages, within weeks of their theatrical release. Now we’re taking this one step further, with seven of India’s most-anticipated films premiering exclusively on Prime Video, bringing the cinematic experience to their doorstep.”

Several theatre chains have voiced dissatisfaction with recent announcements about films skipping theatrical runs for a direct to OTT release, during the coronavirus lockdown.

