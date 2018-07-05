Vidya Balan to play NTR’s wife Basavatarakam in his biopic

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is set to star in a biopic on southern Indian politician NT Rama Rao. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and said that Vidya Balan will play the role of NTR’s wife, Basavatarakam.

He tweeted, “IT’S OFFICIAL... Vidya Balan in #NTR biopic... She enacts the part of NTR’s wife Basavatarakam... NTR’s son Balakrishna enacts the role of NTR... Directed by Krish... Produced by Balakrishna, Sai Korrapati and Vishnu Vardhan Induri [co-producing #1983Biopic in Hindi]. #NTRBiopic”

NT Rama Rao the man on whom the film is based was an Indian actor, producer, director, editor and politician who served seven years as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Fondly, he is referred to as NTR.

He received three National Film Awards for co-producing Thodu Dongalu (1954) and ‘Seetharama Kalyanam’ (1960) and directing ‘Varakatnam’ (1970). NTR has also received the erstwhile Rashtrapati Awards for his performance(s) in films like Raju Peda (1954) and Lava Kusa (1963).

