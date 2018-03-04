Virat Kohli receives Anushka Sharma at airport, gives a welcome hug. See pic

Anushka Sharma, who is currently shooting for her next film with Varun Dhawan called Sui Dhaaga, has been busy promoting her newly released film, Pari. On her return to Mumbai recently, her husband and India cricket captain Virat Kohli welcomed her at the airport with a hug. Photographer Manav Manglani has posted a picture of them on Instagram.

After dating for three years, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December, 2017.

Virat Kohli has recently returned from South Africa where team India played 3 test matches, 6 ODIs and 3 T20s.

On the other hand, Anushka Sharma’s film Pari that released on March 2 is doing a satisfactory business at the box office. In first two days, the film has earned Rs 9.83 crore. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted about the film’s business figures.

Pari, which is directed by debutant Prosit Roy, is a horror-thriller featuring Anushka in the lead role.

It’s based on the mythical tale of a powerful djinn named Ifrit and his desire to expand his clan.

Being the big release of the week, it has a competition in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety that released a week earlier. Director Luv Ranjan’s film has already been declared a hit.