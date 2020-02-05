e-paper
Vishal Bhardwaj feels Arnab Goswami ‘is less piercing’ post Kunal Kamra incident, wife Rekha Bhardwaj jokes ‘TV was on mute’

Vishal Bhardwaj feels Arnab Goswami has mellowed down after his face-off with Kunal Kamra on a flight. The comedian was banned by several airlines soon after.

bollywood Updated: Feb 05, 2020 16:04 IST
Vishal Bhardwaj and Rekha Bhardwaj have different opinions on Arnab Goswami’s conduct on news channel.
         

Filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj feels television anchor Arnab Goswami has softened his conduct on his news show after his recent confrontation with stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra on a flight. Talking about the change in the journalist, Vishal wrote on Twitter, “Arnab has really mellowed down on his show after the Indigo incident. He is less piercing now, at least in sound decibels if not in thoughts.”

However, his wife and singer Rekha Bhardwaj wasn’t convinced, and replied to him, “I think tv was on mute.” His fans also came up with hilarious reactions to his tweet. A fan wrote, “Sir, can u make very dark dark movie on this dark TV character?” Another asked him, “Why r u watching him???? Why.”

 

 

Recently, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap lent support to Kunal by not flying in IndiGo Airlines. He chose Vistara instead. “No @IndiGo6E.. on @airvistara .. in solidarity with @kunalkamra88,” Kashyap tweeted on Monday.

Kashyap came out in support of Kamra after the latter was banned from four airlines including IndiGo, Air India, GoAir and SpiceJet. During the flight, Kamra had approached Goswami and unleashed a barrage of questions.After Kamra’s diatribe against Arnab, IndiGo banned the comedian from flying for six months.

In an interview to The Telegraph, Kashyap, who was in Kolkata for an event on Monday, spoke about his decision to boycott IndiGo. “I was booked on IndiGo by the organisers. After Kamra was banned, I told the organisers I will not fly IndiGo. I told them I will not fly this airline because I thought the ban was very unreasonable. My thing is: there is nothing I can do about it. It does not make much of a difference. But as I wanted to register my dissent, I thought that I would not fly IndiGo. I want to fly Vistara. The IndiGo flight was on Monday afternoon and the Vistara flight was in the morning. They (the organisers) informed (me) that to fly Vistara, you have to wake up at 4am. I said, ‘I will wake up at 4am, but I will not fly IndiGo’.”

