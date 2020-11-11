e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Vishal-Shekhar distance themselves from Deedar De remix, say they were credited ‘only because we composed the original’

Vishal-Shekhar distance themselves from Deedar De remix, say they were credited ‘only because we composed the original’

Music composer duo Vishal-Shekhar clarified that they had nothing to do with the Deedar De remix from Chhalaang. They explained that they were credited only because they composed the original track in 2004.

bollywood Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 12:41 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Vishal-Shekhar clarified in a tweet that they had nothing to do with the Deedar De remix.
Music composer duo of Vishal-Shekhar distanced itself from the Deedar De remix that features in Hansal Mehta’s Chhalaang, starring Rajkummar Rao and Nushrratt Bharuccha. Vishal Dadlani and Shekhar Ravjiani said that they have been credited for the song as they composed the original track that featured in Anubhav Sinha’s Dus. However, they conveyed their best wishes to the team.

Taking to Twitter, Vishal wrote, “We have been very kindly credited here, only because we composed the original #DeedaarDe in 2004. However, we haven’t done this ‘remix’. That said, best wishes to the film and team. Thanks for loving our music down the years. #VishalandShekhar @ShekharRavjiani.” Shekhar also posted the same message from his account.

 

When a fan suggested that the trend of remixing popular songs should be banned, Vishal agreed. “As we are in the era of ban and boycotting things. Can we please ban ‘remix of 90’s song’ or remix of any song. #DeedarDe #Chhalaang,” the fan wrote, to which the composer replied, “Please do!!!”

Hindustantimes

Shekhar, meanwhile, shared a cryptic tweet: “One day you won’t be checking on how many likes you got, how many views you got, how many new followers you got.... none of these things will matter .. stay away from comparing.. stay away from the chase.”

 
View this post on Instagram

#whatreallymatters

A post shared by Shekhar Ravjianii (@shekharravjiani) on

While the original Deedar De was sung by Sunidhi Chauhan, the remix has been sung by Asees Kaur and Dev Negi. The song also has all-new lyrics by Panchhi Jalonvi.

 
 

Also see: Raj Kundra turns Ranveer Singh in deepfake video, jokes ‘My abs are coming out nicely’

Earlier this year, Vishal said that he and Shekhar were forced to get involved in the remix of their popular composition Dus Bahaane, as they did not want the song to be reduced to ‘merely another shoddy remix’. The Dus Bahaane remix featured in Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor-starrer Baaghi 3.

“We’re doing whatever we can to save our song. It had already been shot to some chop-shop version, before we found out and objected,” he had told Mid-Day, adding, “Since this had already been shot to a version we didn’t particularly care for, we are now trying to fix it so that a song that we all love, and one that has stood the passage of 16 years, isn’t reduced to merely another shoddy ‘remix’.”

