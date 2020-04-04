Wanted to travel India, but didn’t want to take risk: Aarti Chabria Beedassy
Actor Aarti Chhabria cancelled her trip to India because of the coronavirus lockdown, but is concerned about her mother and grandmother.bollywood Updated: Apr 04, 2020 20:05 IST
Actor Aarti Chabria Beedassy moved to Australia after her wedding to chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in June last year, but she keeps travelling to Mumbai to meet her family members and for work. However, this time around, she had to cancel her India trip in March due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
“I didn’t want to put myself into a 14-day quarantine phase and take the risk of contracting it by travelling at this time. At least, I’m here with my husband in self-isolation,” Aarti tells us, adding that she’s worried for her parents and connects with them daily via video conference.
View this post on Instagram
Neurotransmitters called endorphins are released when you smile. :) These are triggered by the movements of the muscles in your face, which is interpreted by your brain, which in turn releases these chemicals. Endorphins are responsible for making us feel happy, and they also help lower stress levels. Faking a smile or laugh works as well as the real thing—the brain doesn’t differentiate between real or fake as it interprets the positioning of the facial muscles in the same way. This is known as the facial feedback hypothesis. The more we stimulate our brain to release this chemical the more often we feel happier and relaxed. #truestory #gyaan #aartaoseries #smile #neurotransmitters #corona #coronavirus #covid #covid19 #mumbai #india #aartichabria #endorphins #cortisol #serotonin #dopamine 😬 🥶🧠 #friday #fridayvibes #fridaymood
“My mom’s health is a concern and my grandmother is in her 80s. But I don’t harrow them with my worries and go berserk. I try to control my mind. Patience is a virtue. We all have to be patient and wait for things to become better,” the Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) actor says.
On the work front, with shoots and film releases coming to a halt, things have taken a back seat for a while. Chabria, 37, reveals she has been working on an interesting project since January, but it’s currently on hold. “It’s not an acting project but something very different and interesting,” she says.
Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s mother is concerned about being away from her during lockdown, says ‘situation in US is very bad’
She also says the situation in Australia is no different to what other countries are going through even though there’s no lockdown as such. However, “people are following social distancing, sanitising and regular washing of hands.”
The need of the hour, she says, is to avoid fear and panic. “Calm down, take a step back, relax, meditate and utilise this time well,” she suggests.
Follow @htshowbiz for more