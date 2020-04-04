Wanted to travel India, but didn’t want to take risk: Aarti Chabria Beedassy

bollywood

Actor Aarti Chabria Beedassy moved to Australia after her wedding to chartered accountant Visharad Beedassy in June last year, but she keeps travelling to Mumbai to meet her family members and for work. However, this time around, she had to cancel her India trip in March due to the lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.

“I didn’t want to put myself into a 14-day quarantine phase and take the risk of contracting it by travelling at this time. At least, I’m here with my husband in self-isolation,” Aarti tells us, adding that she’s worried for her parents and connects with them daily via video conference.

“My mom’s health is a concern and my grandmother is in her 80s. But I don’t harrow them with my worries and go berserk. I try to control my mind. Patience is a virtue. We all have to be patient and wait for things to become better,” the Awara Paagal Deewana (2002) actor says.

On the work front, with shoots and film releases coming to a halt, things have taken a back seat for a while. Chabria, 37, reveals she has been working on an interesting project since January, but it’s currently on hold. “It’s not an acting project but something very different and interesting,” she says.

She also says the situation in Australia is no different to what other countries are going through even though there’s no lockdown as such. However, “people are following social distancing, sanitising and regular washing of hands.”

The need of the hour, she says, is to avoid fear and panic. “Calm down, take a step back, relax, meditate and utilise this time well,” she suggests.

