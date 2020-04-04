Priyanka Chopra’s mother is concerned about being away from her during lockdown, says ‘situation in US is very bad’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 16:45 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra’s mother, Madhu Chopra, has said that the coronavirus situation ‘is very bad in the US’, and that she is currently in Mumbai, while Priyanka is in America with husband Nick Jonas.

She told SpotboyE in an interview, “Yes, the situation in the US is very bad. I am on FaceTime with her, quite a few times in the day.” Priyanka and Nick have been in quarantine for several weeks, and she often posts updates for her fans on social media.

Madhu also spoke about her daughter’s recent comments where she said that her father, Dr Ashok Chopra, had forbidden her from wearing tight clothes as a teen. Madhu said, “It wasn’t exactly like that. You see she was 15/16 and had returned from the US. My husband simply didn’t approve of the glamorous western wear that she had started donning. You see, we were Raebareli then. And trust me, ek din bolne ke baad, she came to her Indian wear. She never hurt us. She is a very intelligent girl.”

Priyanka had told Tatler in a recent interview, “I’d left as a 12-year-old flat-chested, curly-haired kid and I came back as a 16-year-old almost-woman. I think my dad was really shaken up by that. He didn’t know what to do with me for the first couple of weeks.” Priyanka said that her father reacted by putting bars on her windows and forbidding her from wearing tight clothes. She added, “We had a big clash of egos.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra says dad banned her from wearing tight clothes as a teenager: ‘We had a big clash of egos’

Priyanka also spoke about her fascination for American high schools, and said, “I was fascinated by the high schools in America, where they had lockers and no uniforms, and girls were wearing make-up and shaving their legs and having their eyebrows done in 8th grade.”

Recently, the late fashion designer Wendell Rodricks had criticised an outfit worn by Priyanka at the Grammys. Madhu, commenting on the matter after his death, had told SpotboyE, “We hold no grudges against Wendell. Disagreements happen and one shouldn’t keep it forever. Wendell was a nice guy.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more