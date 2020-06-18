e-paper
What Irrfan Khan’s son Babil said about his resemblance with dad

Irrfan Khan’s son Babil claims he is often told about his resemblance with his late father. His followers could not agree more.

bollywood Updated: Jun 18, 2020 09:45 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a picture of himself to prove how much he resembles his father.
Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil has shared a picture of himself on Instagram along with the usual reaction he gets from people for his stark resemblance with his father. Babil is the elder son of Irrfan and wife Sutapa.

Sharing the picture, Babil wrote, “Oh my god, you look just like your dad!” He is seen intently looking at the camera in the photo. Irrfan died in April after battling neuroendocrine tumour for two years.

Hindustantimes

His followers also agreed to his claim in the comments section. A fan wrote, “Yes you do,” while another said, “I second that! Handsome.” One more wrote, “*Ctrl+C Ctrl+V caption here.*

Babil often shares fond memories of his late father. Earlier this month, he had revealed Irrfan’s strange connection with rain. As monsoon hit the city, Babil recalled how his father used to enjoy the season.

Babil says Irrfan loved rains.
Babil says Irrfan loved rains.

Babil said nothing matches up to the experience of listening to his father passionately talking about rain. “He had this strange understanding of rain. I cannot compare it to anything that I have ever experienced. He could only explain it to me through the limits within what words would let him, but there was a connection that I cannot envelop even in the most beautiful language; only the desert could show, oh my god, what the rain did to him,” he wrote on Instagram alongside a photograph of Irrfan clicked with a camel in a desert.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister pens open letter to him, says ‘I know you were in a lot of pain’

Sutapa had also remembered Irrfan as Mumbai witnessed its first rain of the season. “Thank you so much I hear you... Yes I know it’s from you to me and it touched my body and soul… Between the two realms we have the rain connecting us,” she posted on Facebook alongside pictures of the actor.

Irrfan’s last film was Angrezi Medium released in March. He died on April 29 of a colon infection.

