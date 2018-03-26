When Salman Khan turned fitness mentor for Tiger Zinda Hai co-star Angad Bedi

Actor Angad Bedi got the biggest high of his career when he starred alongside Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai, which turned out to be a Christmas blockbuster in 2017. While Angad got to learn a lot from Salman about acting, he says that the two even spent a lot of time in the gym together.

Interestingly, Angad shares that not only did Salman help him with his workout routine, but also advised him on diet changes. “It was 50 degrees when we were shooting in Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Salman saw my training for a couple of days. One day, while working out together, he told me, ‘I see what you do, but I think you should try some other exercises; mere saath training karoge?’ I said, ‘Sir, aap bulao toh, main jarur aaunga.’ For me, it was a blessing that he invited me to get trained with him. And then, I started following his workout regimen,” says Angad.

After a few such sessions, Salman opened up more and gave him tips, particularly on building muscle. Angad says, “Salman bhai told me it’s a myth that if you lift heavy, you’ll build muscle. He said that it’s about how to make your muscles work; so, even if you do pushups, your muscles do the maximum work. Some people believe that muscles grow only in 10-15 reps. Salman bhai told me you get to grow the muscles when you hit it hard. He asked me to maximise my reps as much as possible.”

Moreover, Salman made Angad see the importance of sculpting his physique on a balanced diet. “He saw my diet and changed it. He said, ‘Never punish your body; give it the fuel it requires — if it requires sugar, give it; if it requires carbs, give it.’ He suggested I add more fish to my diet and other than protein, which is important, I create a balanced diet,” adds the actor.

Angad shares how Salman always insisted on sticking to natural methods of workout and not depend on artificial means. “He said that the more natural your build is going to be, the more it’s going to last. He’d take me running in the middle of the desert. Often, when we’d have a break [from the shoot], he’d say ‘Let’s go for a jog, this is the best time to sweat it out.’ He made it a point that irrespective of the weather, adapt to the situation.”

Interact with Monika Rawal Kukreja at Twitter/@monikarawal