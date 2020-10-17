e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 17, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / When Smita Patil called Amitabh Bachchan in the middle of the night to check if he was ok: ‘Next day I had the Coolie accident’

When Smita Patil called Amitabh Bachchan in the middle of the night to check if he was ok: ‘Next day I had the Coolie accident’

Amitabh Bachchan had recalled once how Smita Patil had called him in the middle of the night to check if his health was okay. She had explained that she had a bad dream and was concerned.

bollywood Updated: Oct 17, 2020, 07:15 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil.
Amitabh Bachchan and Smita Patil.
         

One of the powerhouse performers of Indian cinema, Smita Patil is still remembered for her work in both art and mainstream films. The actor’s death at the age of 31 left her fans and colleagues shocked. A few years ago on her birthday, Amitabh Bachchan had recalled how Smita seem to have had a premonition ahead of his Coolie accident. Smita Patil was born on October 17.

“I was in Bangalore shooting for Coolie. Late into the night at around 2 am I received call in my hotel room. The receptionist informed me that it was Smita Patil on the line. I was shocked as I had never spoken or talked to her at such a time. Thinking that it would be important one, I answered,” Amitabh said. The two had worked in films such as Namak Halaal and Shakti.

“Smita asked me if I was alright and in good health. I answered yes and she said that she just had a bad dream about me and that’s the reason behind calling up so late in the night. The next day I had my accident,” he said. Amitabh was grievously injured in the accident.

During the filming of a fight scene also featuring Puneet Issar at the Bangalore University campus, Amitabh misjudged his jump and landed on a table. He was rushed to a Mumbai hospital and underwent multiple surgeries. The actor had once written on his blog about how he was declared clinically dead for a few minutes before being put on the ventilator.

Smita was a part of the quartet that powered the parallel cinema movement of Hindi films in the 80s. She made her film debut with in 1974 in a Hindi film called Mere Saath Chal but came into her own in Shyam Benegal’s Nishant (1975). She followed it up with stellar performances in films like Manthan (1976), Bhumika (1977), Gaman (1978), Aakrosh (1980), Albert Pinto Ko Gussa Kyon Aata Hai (1980), Arth (1982), Bazaar (1982), Ardh Satya and Mandi (1983) to name a few.

tags
top news
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
India decides to reassess Covid-19 treatment protocol
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
4 states that are defying dip in India’s Covid-19 cases
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
Dissenting states likely to accept GST solution
7 killed, 32 hurt as bus and SUV collide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit
7 killed, 32 hurt as bus and SUV collide in Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
Hathras case: STF likely to probe ‘ploy’ to incite caste violence
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Farm fires increase in Punjab, Haryana despite assurances
Farm fires increase in Punjab, Haryana despite assurances
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
‘No surprise to me,’ Bond names India pacer as one of the best in the world
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14IPL 2020MI vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In