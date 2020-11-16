When Sunny Deol ‘flicked’ Chunky Panday’s imported cigarettes and distributed them on a flight: ‘I freaked out’

bollywood

Updated: Nov 16, 2020, 09:53 IST

Actor Chunky Panday has recalled a fun memory with his old co-star, Sunny Deol. Chunky and Sunny have worked together in several films, such as Paap Ki Duniya, Vishwatma and Lootere.

In an interview, Chunky remembered an incident aboard their flight back from Kenya, during which Sunny ‘stole’ his cigarettes and distributed them among the passengers. Chunky said that he ‘freaked out’ when it happened.

Chunky told The Times of India that while Sunny might be an introvert, he is great fun once he gets comfortable around people. He said, “I remember we were flying back from Nairobi after the Vishwatma shoot was over. I had purchased a lot of cigarettes from Nairobi. I had gone to sleep, when somebody woke me up and informed me that Sunny was distributing cigarettes on the flight. Now Sunny doesn’t smoke and even though I had many in my bag, I thought I must still get my share. It was only when the plane touched the runway that I realised that Sunny had flicked my cigarettes to distribute. I freaked out. He came up and told me ‘You should be kind. You must always share’.”

Chunky continued, “I quickly went ahead and stood outside the aircraft to collect all my cigarettes from each of those whom Sunny had given. So Sunny may be an introvert but not with people he starts knowing well, he can then be great mischief and fun.”

Also read: ‘People had forgotten me, I could not keep my success’: Chunky Pandey

After experiencing success in his early years, Chunky fell out of the limelight. The actor in recent years has transitioned into negative roles, appearing as villainous characters in Saaho and Abhay 2. “There were two generations who had forgotten me,” Chunky had said in an interview to Hindustan Times. “There was this little kid who came to me and asked my name. I was quite disturbed and I decided consciously that whatever film I do I will win over those children,” he said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more