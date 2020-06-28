e-paper
Home / Bollywood / When Sushant Singh Rajput watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story climax, cheered for Dhoni. Watch throwback video

When Sushant Singh Rajput watched MS Dhoni: The Untold Story climax, cheered for Dhoni. Watch throwback video

A throwback video of Sushant Singh Rajput watching the climax of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story is going viral on social media.

bollywood Updated: Jun 28, 2020 16:07 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
Sushant Singh Rajput as MS Dhoni in MS Dhoni: The Untold Story.
         

An old video of Sushant Singh Rajput watching the end of MS Dhoni: The Untold Story has surfaced online. In the clip, the late actor is seen watching the climax scene of his film, in which he hits a sixer.

The video starts with the scene playing on a television screen. The camera then pans to Sushant, who is seen sitting on the couch with a book and a pen in hand, paying rapt attention. On realising that he is in the frame, he laughs, makes a hand gesture and excitedly mouths ‘Dhoni!’

 

Soon after Sushant’s death, a video comparing the last scene from MS Dhoni: The Untold Story to MS Dhoni’s actual shot went viral. Fans were awestruck by the similarities between the two, from the expressions down to every movement of the hand.

 

MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, which chronicled the journey of the cricketer from childhood to the World Cup win in 2011, was a major success at the box office with earnings of more than Rs 200 crore worldwide. Sushant won rave reviews for his performance in the film.

In an earlier interview, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story director Neeraj Pandey said that the cricketer was devastated to hear about Sushant’s death. “Apart from calling Mahi bhai, I have also called two of his best friends Mihir Diwakar and Arun Pandey. They all seemed very upset with such terrible news. Mahi bhai was in shock to hear the news and got shattered,” he said.

Sushant died on June 14. He is said to have been suffering from depression. The police is currently trying to ascertain the reason behind his suicide and is probing every angle, including that of professional rivalry. It has been alleged that he was unceremoniously dropped from films and attempts were made to stall his career.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

