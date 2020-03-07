Women’s Day 2020: Sonakshi Sinha, Yami Gautam, Rakul Preet Singh and more reveal what women really want

bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha

Women are sometimes too tough on themselves. The one advice I want to give them is to ask them to be less self-critical. Even if you fall down, get up and bounce back. Just trust your process and run your own race. Always hold yourself with dignity. As for what women often neglect, I feel it’s their health. It should be an utmost priority but often gets neglected by women. Every woman should make a conscious effort to exercise, eat the right food and to love themselves enough.

Yami Gautam

Women need to work on supporting each other and being each other’s strength. Often people feel that one can divide women on anything and I feel we underrate our strength and our power which lies in holding hands and celebrating each other’s success and being happy for one another. Only when we champion each other’s cause and strengthen each other, will we be able to move forward at a much progressive and a faster pace. Every woman is a great might and possess strength, so imagine what we can do if we support each other in the most honest way. Then the world would be a much better place.

Huma S Qureshi

Today, world over, more and more women are becoming more aware about their rights and there are strides being taken in women empowerment. But I still feel, that the most important thing even today is education for girl child. I cannot stress on this one aspect. When we really empower our girls and take their destiny into their own hands, is when we will truly empower them and the first step is girl child education. We should enable our girls and create an environment where they have economic freedom - be it teaching them skill sets or basic primary education or giving them the basic tools to navigate through modern life.

Rakul Preet Singh

I don’t believe in the concept of Women’s day. The fact that we are discussing women empowerment today means that there is a huge gap that needs to be filled. It is great that dialogue has begun and people recognise the efforts being made in that direction. We don’t celebrate men’s day so why do being a woman on just one day. I think it should be celebrated every day by every man in a woman’s life. What will really bring a change is that every woman feels empowered herself. The strength needs to come from within and if every woman is able to do then we will reach a point where we won’t need to discuss women empowerment. Every girl needs to believe in herself, be more liberal and that will make a huge difference.

Sidhant Chaturvedi

I think that the one thing that women often neglect is their physical well-being and fitness.Today, I see women’s fitness being primarily linked with beauty. It needs to evolve into actual physical activeness and strength. I always have felt that women are mentally stronger than men and they can use that to excel in many fields including sports. We need more Mary Koms, Saina Nehwals, and Mithali Rajs in India. Educating women in sports which is the way to go. I feel their competition has never been men, it’s always been the stereotypes created collectively by the society. Only they can break that. And they will.

