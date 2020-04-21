e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Yami Gautam remembers bagging role in Vicky Donor: ‘I knew it was going to be something special’

Yami Gautam remembers bagging role in Vicky Donor: ‘I knew it was going to be something special’

Yami Gautam said that her debut film Vicky Donor was “path-breaking” and made her fearless in her subsequent choice of films.

bollywood Updated: Apr 21, 2020 09:45 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor.
Yami Gautam made her Bollywood debut alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in Vicky Donor.
         

Actor Yami Gautam got nostalgic looking back at her Bollywood debut film Vicky Donor, which released eight years ago. She says the film that dealt with sperm donation and infertility, taught her to listen to her instincts and be fearless in her choices.

“What made the film so memorable is the team that collaborated together. It was one of the most memorable shoots in terms of learning team collaboration. Everybody was so energetic, giving and supportive of each other,” she recalled.

Yami shared that the film led her to root for roles that have substance. “It helped me explore myself as an actor. I remember the process of preparing for Vicky Donor. We had workshops and we were so thorough with the script. After packing up we would sit with Shoojit da (Sircar)and Juhi (Chaturvedi) and work on upcoming scenes. It taught me to listen to my instincts and be fearless in my choices. It was a path-breaking script. I credit the film for strengthening my desire to be part of such stories that have depth and impact,” she said.

Also see: Karan Johar’s twins Yash and Roohi roast his fashion sense in new video, think he wears Hiroo Johar’s kurtas

She said the film’s director Shoojit Sircar was one of the main reasons why she had said yes to the movie. “I had watched Yahaan and I thought it was a beautiful film. When I had just heard the concept of Vicky Donor and I had auditioned for it, my instincts said ‘I wish I get this part’. The concept was so fresh and the script was so funny,” Yami recalled.

“Not many newcomers get to play such roles. When I got the part I was so happy and I knew it was going to be something special. I was very fortunate to have been directed by Shoojit da in my first film. He is so passionate and calm; he effortlessly takes you through the journey of the world that he creates,” she added.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
125 families in quarantine after Covid-19 +ve case emerges in Rashtrapati Bhavan
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
Trump to suspend immigration into US to ‘protect jobs of American citizens’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
South Korea looking into reports of Kim Jong Un’s ‘fragile condition’
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
LIVE: 80-yr-old Covid-19 patient dies in Kalaburagi, Karnataka toll climbs to 17
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
WHO chief terms Covid-19 ‘Public Enemy No. 1’, says ‘worst is yet ahead of us’
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Another ‘much loved’ Indian-origin doctor dies of Covid-19 in UK
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Manual transmission dying a quick death in US, will an exit follow in India?
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
Historic Lord’s win: Ishant reveals chat with Dhoni before bouncer barrage
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news