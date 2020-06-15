e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 15, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / ‘You are now I hope at peace’: Arjun Kapoor shares last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput

‘You are now I hope at peace’: Arjun Kapoor shares last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput

Arjun Kapoor posted his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput around the release and success of Kedarnath. Arjun said Sushant was missing his mother at that time.

bollywood Updated: Jun 15, 2020 12:14 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput.
Arjun Kapoor shared a glimpse of his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput.
         

Actor Arjun Kapoor was all heart and sincerity as he posted his last interaction with Sushant Singh Rajput after the release of latter’s film, Kedarnath. Arjun wrote with the picture of their interaction: “18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated.”

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide on Sunday. He was 34.

 

View this post on Instagram

18 months ago... My last msg to him was when he posted about his mom a week after the release of Kedarnath. He was missing her I assume while the movie was being celebrated. I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on

“I didn’t know him well enough though our paths crossed at yrf, events & screenings every now & then. I can’t say I understood what made him make this choice. I can say I felt the pain he did about losing his bearings & feeling that void of his mother. I hope ur in a better & happier space my friend. I hope u have found ur peace. We will all wonder & try & make sense of what happened today. I just hope & pray that when the circus settles down we as a society in due course realise ur choice wasn’t driven by one singular moment or thing but a culmination of so much that defines a human being not just by the profession u were in. Rest my dear brother Sushant you are now I hope at peace.”

The sincerity in the interaction comes through strongly as Arjun says ‘she’s watching n is proud man” and how they give solace to each other as Arjun says “Hang in there... one day at a time..” and Sushant acknowledges with a simple “yes’ . At one point, Sushant had responded: “I love you brother, I know you understand.”

Also read: Let Sushant Singh Rajput go in peace, Sonu Sood requests media; Anushka Sharma and Vikrant Massey call for sensitive coverage

There has been an outpouring of grief at the death of Sushant from across different fields with film stars, directors, politicians and cricketers expressing their grief.

Sushant was found hanging in his Bandra apartment on Sunday. Sushant, who made the storybook transition from a Patna boy to television and then the starry lights of the Hindi film industry, was the youngest of five siblings and is survived by his father and four sisters.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
2 Indian high commission staffers missing in Pakistan; tit-for-tat action suspected
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
‘This lockdown proves...’: Rahul quotes Einstein to attack government
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
Live: Amit Shah okays BJP’s demand to waive off 50% charges on Covid-19 tests
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
At Amit Shah’s all-party meet, Congress demands Covid-19 testing for all
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
‘Need to revive economy, mitigate consequences on talent abroad’: EAM
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy report submitted, family arrives in Mumbai
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘India-Nepal ties are unbreakable, beyond ordinary’: Rajnath Singh
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
‘Actors’ lives always full of uncertainties’: Divyanka Tripathi
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaAmit ShahCovid-19 RecoveryPetrol and diesel pricesSushant Singh Rajput deathRIP Sushant Singh RajputCOVID 19 TallyDelhi Covid-19 casesTS Telangana Inter Results 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In