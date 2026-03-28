Ana Paula Maia: “The world is degenerate and violent”

In an interview with PEN Transmissions on your novel Of Cattle and Men, you spoke about seducing readers to continue with a story. Given that there’s gore and violence in On Earth as It Is Beneath too, please tell us about getting readers to absorb the literary world even as they see a connection with the real one. Author Ana Paula Maia (Pablo Contreras)

Of Cattle and Men and On Earth as It Is Beneath are books that are similar in their approach. I had explored the theme of the confinement of animals in Of Cattle and Men, and moved on to the confinement of human beings in On Earth as It Is Beneath. There is a parallel to some extent between the two stories, and Bronco Gil features in both books.

The world is degenerate and violent. We are still driven by basic instincts. Horror can never be sublimated in my stories, for it is their foundation. What seduces and captivates are the characters, and how they take you by the hand and draw you into that world, that space. It is the character who leads, who guides the reader just as Virgil guides Dante through the circles of hell.

Bronco Gil is another addition to the cast of characters you’ve written earlier: men who’re out to execute a job because they know they don’t have a choice. Is this choiceless-ness systemic in that it’s inflicted on them without their knowledge? They are too young to understand the travails of a system that manages to operate because of them.

Bronco Gil, along with other characters who appear in my other books, is wide awake. They know that we live in a rat-trap of a system, that whilst we are here, we will have to fulfil roles, do other people’s dirty work and carry out tasks that we cannot always choose not to do. This world crushes everyone. My writing is harsh and direct. Pessimistic at times, yet it contains an element, the key to enduring it all: brotherly love. That bond we forge with one another, based on mutual trust regardless of the difficulties, where you know that person will be there to help you through the darkest nights of your life.

We get backstories of two principal characters in your book — the warden and the prisoner — and not others. Were you looking to explore binary extremes: one person becoming prey while preying on others for too long while the other managing emotions they believed they were incapable of?

These extremes in the narrative illustrate the characters’ downfall; every action provokes a reaction, and this is inevitable. Drawing a parallel with the world we live in: sometimes we are the hunted, sometimes the hunter.

Does time have a role to play here? Its slowness makes its elasticity feel apparent in the face of hopelessness. Talk about time being one of the layers of the novel, given that it’s also instrumental when it comes to the delivery of justice?

As for time and justice, well, I’ll keep this short—time passes slowly for those who need justice, whilst the time we have to live and move on with our lives passes quickly.