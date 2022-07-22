Avinash Das, director: ‘This era will show us who the real artists are’

Would it be fair to say that you’re a journalist who turned into a filmmaker?

Yes and I’d say that it wasn’t a well-planned journey or anything like that. As a journalist, one looks for stories and as a filmmaker, as well, one looks for stories. I was a journalist from 1996 to around 2013-14. I encountered a lot of stories in that span but those stories would get lost; they’d slip away from me. In a newspaper, a story lasts for two or three days. And the fact that many stories died caused me pain. So I was looking for a format where the stories I encountered would live on, where they’d have a larger shelf life. In this quest, I attempted a novel and wrote poetry. Then I realised that the canvas of film writing is quite powerful and wide. There’s more recognition in it as well. That’s why I took on this journey. But it’s not an easy one to undertake. No journey of passion is easy, especially in India. If you are chasing a passion, society or your family doesn’t generally support you. If you’re doing a certain kind of work and have found some stability in it, which was journalism in my case, then it’s difficult to leave it all and start something else. You may have a family to look after, bills to pay. It’s not easy. Even if one person in your family says that they are with you then it bolsters your courage. And that’s what happened to me and here I am!

How does your experience of journalistic writing talk to the film writer in you?

Earlier, when I wrote stories or poetry, I’d write whatever came to my mind. But journalism taught me to be factual. I realised how important f acts are and how to be to-the-point as a writer. Journalism has very little space for feelings. Poetry and stories, on the other hand, have a lot of space for them. From poetry, I learnt to articulate my feelings and from journalism I learnt to understand how much is necessary and how much is not. I think all the types of writing that I have done have helped me as a screenwriter. If you have been involved with writing of any kind, it is easier for you to write screenplays than it is for those who have never written anything at all.

Would you advise an aspiring young screenwriter to go to film school to learn the craft?

I can speak with examples. In song writing, for instance, sometimes you write the lyrics and then the tune is made and sometimes it is the other way around. This has been happening for years. Just like that, even in screenwriting, it could work both ways. Since I have never taken formal training, it’s easy for me to say that formal training is useless. I usually pour myself onto the paper. If I had studied screenwriting formally, my discipline of writing for the screen might have been different. I am not saying good or bad – but it would be different. I don’t think of myself as a perfect screenwriter or anything like that but personally, I believe one mustn’t get too involved with technicality. Having said that, if you are not just a screenwriter but a director as well, you will automatically learn a thing or two about the craft – when to cut something down, when not; how to transition from one scene to another, time management and stuff like that.

Do you think a good screenwriter also needs to have a good sense of editing?

Look, as a human being, you keep editing yourself. You set yourself a time to eat, to sleep, etc. There is a format in which you live your life. Even in writing, you have to keep editing everything you write. I tend to think every writer is an editor in his mind. I think it’s very important to be an editor. Without editing, forget writing, you can’t even live a fruitful life.

What was your childhood like?

My childhood was ordinary; nothing special. I grew up like any other lower-middle-class kid. There wasn’t an atmosphere of reading and writing at my home but people were educated. My grandfather, in fact, was a Maithili poet. Maithili is my mother tongue. But after him, in my father’s generation, no one really got into writing or literature. After my grandfather passed away, our family had a bit of a tough time. There wasn’t much money. We were in the Darbhanga district of Bihar, which is about 180 km away from Patna. We were in a very small village. My father did a good thing by taking me and my sisters to a town nearby. Back in our village, most girls would never study after the 10th standard but my father put my sisters in a good school and gave them education. We studied in a government school. I was particularly haywire about studies and failed in the 7th standard. In my school days, I was nostalgic about my grandfather’s poetry. I used to think about it a lot. At that time, I was exposed to some theatre as well and those experiences, which I took in at the time, contributed a lot to the person I am today. The first thing I ever wrote was a poem about a girl I liked in school. I still remember those lines:

“Milan ka waqt hai pratakHarik hai shaam tanhaiArey woh din bhi kyaJiss din tumhari yaad na aayi”

How important is it for an artist in today’s time to be politically inclined?

I don’t think it’s necessary for an artist to be politically inclined. But, in a country like ours, you cannot truly understand the meaning of anything without being politically aware. You cannot fully fathom all the layers of a story or an event without being politically aware. I think political awareness makes anything more relevant. An artist needn’t be politically aware but should be if they want to do justice to their art.

Where is the freedom of expression in this country today?

I don’t think it exists. But I’ll tell you something interesting. In the countries where there’s a glorious democracy and a lot of freedom of expression, art is largely ineffective. Their art does not have too many shades. History is testimony to the fact that great literature has been created in places and at times when the state has been converted into a “gunda” state. Now, for instance, if one says that the state is bad or anti-people, there’s nothing great or artistic about saying it. But if the state shoots the person who says stuff like this then the person will have to change the format of his expression. He will still say the same thing but in a manner that is indirect, right under the nose of the state. If you follow many Russian writers of the early times or even Charlie Chaplin in the times of Hitler, they all changed their format. If you are an artist, then you would know more than one way of saying what you have to. The quest is to say it effectively and also to be able to say it for a long time. I do believe this is a difficult time for our country; I would call it a sort of an undeclared emergency. But one way to look at it as an artist is that this is a huge opportunity. Some people will change sides, some will go silent, some will try to write something in their screenplay but the censor board will not let it pass. The people who will be able to navigate this scene will be true artists. I think this is the era that will show us who the real artists are.

Have you ever set a goal for yourself as a writer of the things you want to say to the world?

I don’t think artists can have fixed goals. Artists are like flowing water. They will find their direction along the way. But the thing is that a cinema writer, as I call it, has it different to say, a story writer or a poet. You can think of a poem and write it; imagine a painting and draw it on a canvas. But cinema is not something you can realise just by thinking. It requires a lot more effort, a whole team, it has a lot of boxes and constraints too. Mostly importantly, it requires a much higher budget than the other arts that we spoke about. As an artist of film, I do have a goal. I want to “say” a film that nobody else can say or is allowed to say. The problem with Bollywood is that everybody gets confined to a genre. Have you ever heard anyone asking Steven Spielberg what his genre is? He has made everything from Jurassic Park to Schindler’s List to ET. But here, everybody is typecast as a genre filmmaker. I want to make horror even, in my style. Or even a serial killer film. At the same time, I want to also tell very rooted village tales like the stories of Phanishwar Nath Renu.