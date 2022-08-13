Book Box: How Independent is Serena Williams?

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading recommendations or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com

On the occasion of India’s 75th Independence anniversary, here are four books from different parts of the world, that investigate the contradictory pulls and pushes of independence.

Everything that Williams says, bears reading about, as we engage with political, social and cultural independence and this most important of all - biological independence.

Book 1 of 4: Competitive independence vs Biological independence

Unfinished Business.

Book 2 of 4: Economic Independence

An Era of Darkness.

Book 3 of 4: Societal Independence

Things Fall Apart.

Book 4 of 4: Cultural Independence

The Quiet American.

Independence Books for Children

Victory Song.

Coming Round the Mountain.

"A hurry of hoofs in a village-street,

A shape in the moonlight, a bulk in the dark,

And beneath from the pebbles, in passing, a spark

Struck out by a steed that flies fearless and fleet:

The fate of a nation was riding that night;

Kindled the land into flame with its heat."

Until next week then, Happy Reading!

