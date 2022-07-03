Book Box: Medical Stories

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading requests or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com

A google doodle celebrating Anandibai Joshi, the first Indian female doctor of western medicine, sent author Kavitha Rao on a hunt through history to unearth their stories in Lady Doctors . I talk to her at her London home, via email and phone, about these startling stories. Here are edited excerpts of our conversation.

The doctors in all these best-known books are all men.

Read this book because it will help you understand the psychology of growing old. And because it addresses a dilemma that might confront any of us — should we prolong life at any cost, hooking up patients to life support, isolating them endlessly, extending their suffering? Being Mortal: Medicine and What Matters in the End examines these conflicts with sensitivity, with expertise and with articulate prose.

Michael Crichton wrote The Andromeda Strain around the time he was at Harvard Medical School. This 1969 publication has since proved remarkably prescient in its presentation of an apocalyptic disease scenario. It has inspired an entire genre of such dystopian stories, the latest of which is How High We Go in the Dark by Sequoia Nagamatsu, a bleak book, that brings in a doctor hero struggling with climate change, as well as Arctic plague.

A whole other series of medical thrillers are those written by Robin Cook . His fast-paced books have exposed the grey areas of the medical profession to readers worldwide.

Surely The Final Diagnosis published in 1958, and Strong Medicine published in 1984, would be dated? To my surprise, I found the issues are as relevant as ever, when I re-read it. Read these books because they have strong characters and a great sense of place.

A 36-year-old neurosurgeon goes to his death in When Breath Becomes Air . The late Paul Kalanithi articulates his story with unaffected simplicity and sincerity. “When there is no place for the scalpel, words are the surgeon’s only tool. As a resident — my highest ideal was not saving lives — everyone dies eventually — but guiding a patient or family to an understanding of death or illness,” he says, opening up subjects like the necessity for euthanasia and for letting go.

Fans of medical series like Grey’s Anatomy will enjoy this story of the lives of the Harvard Medical School's class of 1962. Read Doctors because it is a gripping story, crafted well with compelling characters, and also because it provides such an insight into what goes into the making of doctors.

My brother was 29 years old when a neurosurgeon at Bombay Hospital, saved his life, with emergency brain surgery. Since then, our family reads brain surgery stories compulsively. Of these, Henry Marsh’s books, Do No Harm and Admissions have been the most outstanding. They are well written, filled with case histories, and remarkably candid about the triumphs and the frustrations of the profession.

Another dramatic novel about a surgeon is Saturday by Ian McEwan. It’s the story of a day in the life of a neurosurgeon in London set against the looming invasion of Iraq.

Cutting for Stone has an unusual premise. A pair of conjoined twin boys, are born to an Indian nurse, and a British surgeon, who who are co-workers at a missionary hospital in Ethiopia. The boys must be wrenched apart through surgery, and surgery stays on as the leitmotif of the novel. Dr Varghese knows his scalpels and his specula, and he crafts a plot full of coincidence and symbolism, to dramatic effect.

For fans of The Gene and The Emperor of All Maladies , here is a book that will have you thinking long after the few hours it takes to read it. In The Laws of Medicine our doctor author goes back to his days as a young intern, and looks at what the laws of medicine are. “A strong intuition is much more powerful than a weak test” he says. He also recognises that, “For every medical experiment, there is a perfect human bias".

Andrew Manson begins life as an idealistic young doctor in Wales, helping miners with breathing problems. He then moves on to make money pampering rich Londoners with pills and potions. I first came across The Citadel as a teenager, in my grandfather’s library. The book had a dusty brown cover and yellowing paper, but once I opened it, I was entranced. Re-reading it recently, I was struck by how relevant this book still is, and how it applies to India as well. Interestingly, this book was the inspiration for the Dev Anand-Hema Malini starrer, Tere Mere Sapne .

Andrei is a doctor who has to treat a very sick boy. But if something happens to the boy, Andre and his wife Anna, know their lives are in danger, because the boy is the son of the head of Stalin’s secret service. The Betrayal is set in 1950s Leningrad, and is based on the infamous Doctors Plot, where Stalin charged doctors with criminal conspiracies. Helen Dunmore writes compellingly, revealing how chilling the effects of a dictatorship can be on the lives of ordinary people. What is also interesting is how relatable this book is to the lives of doctors nowadays, who fear violence from the families of some patients.

From Sir Arthur Conan Doyle and Anton Chekhov , to Robin Cook and Khaled Hosseini , doctors have shown a unique ability to capture the human spirit in literature.

July 1, which is both the birthday and death day of Dr Roy, has been designated National Doctors Day, which makes it the perfect time to dive into a very special tribe: Doctor writers.

I was a student of management at IIM Calcutta, when I first heard of Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy. Our library building was named after this doctor of medicine, who was also a freedom fighter and the first chief minister of Independent Bengal.

Dear Reader,

Dr. B C Roy Library, IIM Calcutta. (Image taken from IIM Calcutta website)

Here are 10 amazing books, written by, or featuring, doctors.

Book 1 of 10: Historical Fiction

The Betrayal.

Book 2 of 10: Classic Fiction

The Citadel.

Book 3 of 10: Philosophy

The Laws of Medicine.

Book 4 of 10: Fiction

Cutting for Stone.

Book 5 of 10: Memoir

Do No Harm.

Book 6 of 10: Popular fiction

Doctors.

Book 7 of 10: Memoir

When Breath Becomes Air.

Book 8 of 10: Medical Thriller

Book 9 of 10: Sci-fi thriller

Book 10 of 10: A Guide to Old Age

Being Mortal.

So where are the lady doctors?

Kavitha Rao.

What has the reaction to Lady Doctors been like?

How did you go about discovering the different lady doctors?

Many doctors tend to be good writers — did you find any writings by the lady doctors themselves?

Can you tell us about these two doctor memoirs?

How did you find material on the other lady doctors?

What have reader reactions been, to the shocking stories, your research has uncovered?

Any plans for a cinematic version of Lady Doctors?

What are you reading these days?

And finally, any recommendations on books and serials about the medical profession?

The views expressed are personal