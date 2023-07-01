Book Box | The secret lives of banks

Sonya Dutta Choudhury is a Mumbai-based journalist and the founder of Sonya’s Book Box, a bespoke book service. Each week, she brings you specially curated books to give you an immersive understanding of people and places. If you have any reading requests or suggestions, write to her at sonyasbookbox@gmail.com

What are your favourite books on banking ? Do write in with your recommendations.

‘In theory, yes,’ he said after a few moments. ’I would prefer to say that it is a tacit understanding that we will honour our promise to exchange it for a dollars worth of gold, provided we are not, in point of fact, asked to’."

Mr. Bent steepled his hands in front of his face and turned his eyes upwards, as though praying.

"‘I read somewhere that the coin represents a promise to hand over a dollars worth of gold,’ said Moist helpfully.

And finally, for the last word in banking, there’s none better than Making Money . Of all the books on banking I have read, including those by bankers, economists and journalists, this one best captures the incredible intricacies of the banking system. Making Money whisks you away to the bank of Ankh-Morpork where the canny Moist von Lipwig is banker par excellence. Read this book in print, or listen to it on audio, voiced by the inimitable Stephen Briggs- both versions are fabulous. Here’s a small flavour for you:

This is the story of Yanis Varoufakis, who was a professor of Economics at Texas Austin, before he shot to fame as the finance minister of Greece in 2015. Read Adults in the Room for an insider's story of the European banking system, the story of the 163 days Varoufakis in office, of his fight with the big banks of the European Union.

"The only colour piercing the dimness of the hotel bar was the amber liquid flickering in the glass before him. As I approached, he raised his eyes to greet me with a nod before staring back down into his tumbler of whiskey. I sank onto the plush sofa, exhausted.

An insider-turned-whistleblower spills the beans on banking, in this brilliantly written book. It had me hooked from the very first chapter, which starts thus:

When I was a teenager, I stumbled upon The Money Changers by Arthur Hailey, and it instantly fascinated me with its vivid portrayal of the banking world. Fast forward almost half a century, I re-read this 1975 gem. I was struck by its enduring relevance—the bankers themselves, the behind-the-scenes politicking, the obsession with appearances, and the insidious nature of fraud. It's a must-read if you want a big picture of banking over the past fifty years.

We ask Bandyopadhyay about his favourite finance books. He has a whole list: The Psychology of Money: Timeless Lessons on Wealth, Greed and Happiness by Morgan Housel, The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life by Alice Schroeder, Poor Economics: A Radical Rethinking of the Way to Fight Global Poverty by Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo, Fault Lines: How Hidden Fractures Still Threaten the World Economy by Raghuram Rajan, The Age of Turbulence: Adventures in a New World by Alan Greenspan and The Rise and Fall of Nations: Forces of Change in the Post-Crisis World by Ruchir Sharma.

One of our favourite chapters in Roller Coaster is a history of RBI governors and their relationship with the Union government – a tug of war between two institutions, reminiscent of Henry the Eighth fighting Cardinal Wolsey in the classic conflicts between the Church and the State in medieval Europe. Another favourite chapter is ‘Chinese Cuisine, Punjabi Food or Gujarati Thali’ each referring to modus operandi of bribery in the nexus between bankers, industrialists and politicians.

From all of these banking books, I pick my favourites for you. Whether you're a finance professional or simply curious about money, power, and human behaviour, these four books will satisfy you with their thrilling tales and insightful analyses of economic systems.

My book club has been reading Bandyopadhyay’s latest book. We talk about this book and other books on banking, like Who Moved My Interest Rate by former Reserve Bank of India governor Duvvuri Subbarao and Indomitable by former chairperson of State Bank of India, Arundhati Bhattacharya.

On a recent Sunday morning, we talk with this business journalist on the secret life of banks, from the well-intentioned Bandhan bank to the scam banks and the fraudster financiers.

Here’s where journalist (and former consulting editor at Mint ) Tamal Bandyopadhyay comes in. His books on Indian banking are treasure troves of insider tales.

If you looked hard enough, you’d see the cracks everywhere. In the world of banking, you have to burrow beneath the bank jargon, because too often everything is not as it seems.

As a newbie in my twenties, I was intimidated by this world of banking. Even if everything was not exactly as it seemed. I’d joined the bank after the Harshad Mehta scam and the reverberations of that stock market fraud were rife.

When I reached the bank I worked at, it felt as if I’d left the city behind. The air-conditioned silence, the marbled corridors, the expensive hush of carpets and columns, it was another world altogether.

Each morning I’d set off from my working women’s hostel, clambering onto a BEST bus, amidst crowds of office goers, wading through muddy streets and pavement puddles. The air was heavy with humidity, and everything felt dank and damp.

The monsoons are here. The rains bring back memories of when I first arrived in this city, ready to dive into the world of banking.

Dear Reader,

PREMIUM Roller Coaster author Tamal Bandyopadhyay (seventh from left) with your columnist (ninth from left) and other members of her book club (Courtesy: Sonya Dutta Choudhury)

Book 1. Roller Coaster: An Affair with Banking

Book 2. The Money-Changers

A 1975 novel by Arthur Hailey. (File)

Book 3. Adults in the Room: My Struggle with Europe's Deep Establishment

A book about Greece's bailout by IMF by its former finance minister, Yanis Varoufakis (File)

Book 4. Making Money

The 2007 novel is part of the Discworld series by the late author Terry Pratchett (File)

And until next week, happy reading !

The views expressed are personal.