Book to Screen: Frankenstein

While reimagining Mary Shelley’s 1818 Gothic horror, Guillermo del Toro radically alters some of the novel’s central concerns and subtly reshapes a few while preserving others. If Shelley’s monster was conflicting and morally reprehensible, Guillermo’s monster is grounded in vulnerability, often displaying a childlike simplicity. He reads Ozymandias and Milton’s O He laments his creation, for he is eternally damned to live a miserable life — much like Satan who was ousted from heaven in the Miltonian epic. Del Toro’s monster doesn’t so much commit cold-blooded murders like Shelley’s but acts out of self-defence, emerging as a sanitized version of its textual counterpart. Oscar Isaac as Victor in Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein (https://www.threads.com/@netflix/post)

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While Shelley’s monster displayed fearful vengeance, del Toro’s is relatively restrained. By making his monster (Jacob Elordi) more palatable, del Toro deprives the viewer of the moral tension that comes from debating the creature’s actions. He robs the viewers of the disturbing pleasure of tackling some of the novel’s more pressing philosophical questions: Does the monster’s alienation justify his violence? I wondered if the departure from the novel serves a larger purpose. Is del Toro, with his sympathetic gaze, coaxing the viewers to submit to a more sympathetic view of the monster? Or is this stylistic variation meant to cement Victor (Oscar Isaac) as a deplorable character in comparison? Another significant departure is the film’s temporal setting. Shelley’s novel is set in the 1790s; an era marked by the rise of Romanticism and philosophical anxieties around galvanism, in particular the physical effect of electricity on muscle tissue. Del Toro changes this setting to 1850s Victorian England — an era known for the advent of industrialization. Shelley uses 18th century England to critique scientific hubris while exploring the ethical concerns around reanimation. In contrast, del Toro utilizes the 19th-century setting to examine how societal decay corrodes its inhabitants, often leading to irreversible moral decline. Victor is no longer the man who frequents graves to source body parts for the monster. He, instead, relies on public executions to scout out specimens to be used in the experiment. He doesn’t just wait for the executions; he shamelessly examines criminals before they are hanged — signalling a deep moral rot in society. Towards the end of the Crimean war, Victor uses the dismembered bodies of dead soldiers to assemble the monster. It is macabrely poetic that the monster’s body itself becomes a conflict zone — one where his vengeance towards his creator and desire to forgive co-exist. While book Victor relied on himself to fund his scientific pursuit, film Victor gets state sanctioned funding. His room in the novel is replaced by a full-fledged tower and virtually endless resources at his disposal, courtesy Henrich Harlander (Christoph Waltz). The scientific greed from the 1790s persists through the 1850s in del Toro’s film. It takes a more sinister form as ethically ambiguous scientific pursuits are no longer a solo adventure. They now have the state’s approval.

(L-R) Jacob Elordi, Guillermo del Toro, Mia Goth and Oscar Isaac pose with the Visionary Award for "Frankenstein" in the press room during the 37th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on January 03, 2026 in Palm Springs, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images via AFP)

In many ways, the Crimean war becomes a placeholder for the war in Victor’s mind. He seeks to become a creator, usurping God’s authority by replacing the finality of death with enduring immorality. Victor isn’t so much at war with God as he is with himself; his actions are propelled by an unresolved inner child desperate for the validation of his deceased father, or perhaps, by a subconscious urge to avenge his mother’s death by defeating death itself. By rooting Victor’s actions in parental abuse and neglect, del Toro lays a convincing ground for Victor to create the monster, one that perhaps even Shelley would tip her hat to. As for the relationship between Victor and William — it is a mirror-image of the relationship between Victor and his father. The elder brother here assumes the role of a surrogate parent as the younger seeks his approval, often unquestioningly obeying his orders without weighing the consequences of executing them. Another interesting choice by Del Toro is casting Mia Goth both as Victor’s mother and his love interest — a not-so-subtle acknowledgement of the very Oedipal relationship between Victor and his mother in Shelley’s novel. In psychoanalytic interpretations, critics argue that the passing of Victor’s mother acts as a catalyst, speeding up his endeavour which seems like an attempt to resurrect her, even replace her. In Elizabeth, Del Toro creates an outspoken, feisty young woman who holds up a mirror to Victor’s vices. She is the antithesis of everything Victor stands for — she loves nature and all-things-anatomy but isn’t blinded by ambition, nor is she possessed by the desire to go on narcissistic pursuits. Her humanity shines in sharp contrast to Victor’s selfishness — her gentle and kind outlook towards the monster undercuts Victor’s cruelty.

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