e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Books / Delhi’s book lovers, rejoice! Full Circle Book Store and Café Turtle set to make a comeback to their beloved Khan Market

Delhi’s book lovers, rejoice! Full Circle Book Store and Café Turtle set to make a comeback to their beloved Khan Market

In June this year, Full Circle Book Store had announced the closing down of its Khan Market outlet owing to mounting bills and thinning revenue. But now, along with Café Turtle, the store plans to begin the new year with new tidings.

books Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:45 IST
Etti Bali
Etti Bali
Hindustan Times
Full Circle Book Store in its former glory at Khan Market.
Full Circle Book Store in its former glory at Khan Market.(PHOTO: Burhaan Kinu/HT)
         

One of the city’s most-beloved bookshops is going to be back at its original location. In June this year, Full Circle Book Store had announced the closing down of its Khan Market outlet owing to mounting bills and thinning revenue. But now, along with Café Turtle, the store plans to begin the new year with new tidings.

 

“We didn’t want to move out in the first place, but had to given the circumstances. The people and various landlords in Khan Market approached us to come back. Both the associations of Khan Market — Traders’ and Welfare — were very helpful. And even though we are not going back to the same location, we hope to recreate our signature look with the blue and green theme, wooden flooring, and a balcony. We will have the café on the second floor and are hopeful that outdoor seating would be permitted,” says its director Priyanka Malhotra. The new bookstore would be at shop number 24, right next to its original shop number 23.

Read: Full Circle in Khan Market shuts its 20-year old legacy as it suffers collateral amid the coronavirus pandemic

Strict adherence to SOPs and safety protocols is of priority and they are ensuring sanitisation just like it’s done in their other outlets. “We will install a pedal sanitiser at the door and do thermal scans. We will only people only in sets of four and ensure six feet distancing to follow physical distancing. The tables at the cafe will be sanitised after every order, and the bookshop will be sanitised every hour. We would be maintaining a register of everyone coming in so that we have a record. It would be mandatory to wear masks,” she explains.

She promises that there will be certain new additions to the café as well, so that patrons can have meals on the go. “We will open an extended pantry with the café that will have artisanal products like preserves, natural juices, wholewheat breads and pizza bases. Our hummus and pestos were very popular with the guests, so we will bottle them for takeaway,” she shares.

Cafe Turtle in its renewed avatar will also have an extended pantry with artisanal products.
Cafe Turtle in its renewed avatar will also have an extended pantry with artisanal products. ( Photo: Instagram )

The physical aspect of browsing through bookshelves, getting personalised recommendations and settling in a corner to read is nudging bibliophiles to venture into bookstores. “Even though we were delivering books from our other outlet, we realised that people were choosing to walk-in. There is an increased awareness about supporting local businesses,” she says.

Read: Good news for Capital’s bookworms: Bookstores will deliver to your doorstep amid lockdown 3.0

On the launch, which will happen sometime in January next year, they plan to run some offers. “We need around 4-5 weeks to be up and running. We will give away gift vouchers, book and café baskets, and of course, there’s our loyalty programme,” she signs off.

Interact with Etti Bali @TheBalinian

Follow @htcity for more

top news
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
‘With Covid-19 vaccine coming, economic recovery will gain traction’: Sitharaman at HTLS
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Army chief’s visit to Saudi, UAE is attempt to boost security cooperation
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
Farmers blocking services, increasing Covid-19 threat: PIL in SC
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
‘#Ratsniffed’: Vaughan questions use of concussion substitute by India
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
CSE hands over honey adulterant fructose syrup sample to FSSAI
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
India begins talks with Luxembourg firm on cold chain for Covid vaccine
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
First look of MH-60 Romeo chopper for Indian Navy
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
India’s economy in better state now? FM Nirmala on Covid recovery #HTLS2020
trending topics
GHMC Election Results 2020 LIVEFarmers protest LIVE updatesCOVID 19 Live UpdatesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19India vs Australia 1st T20 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Latest Books News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In