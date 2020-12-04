Delhi’s book lovers, rejoice! Full Circle Book Store and Café Turtle set to make a comeback to their beloved Khan Market

books

Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 19:45 IST

One of the city’s most-beloved bookshops is going to be back at its original location. In June this year, Full Circle Book Store had announced the closing down of its Khan Market outlet owing to mounting bills and thinning revenue. But now, along with Café Turtle, the store plans to begin the new year with new tidings.

“We didn’t want to move out in the first place, but had to given the circumstances. The people and various landlords in Khan Market approached us to come back. Both the associations of Khan Market — Traders’ and Welfare — were very helpful. And even though we are not going back to the same location, we hope to recreate our signature look with the blue and green theme, wooden flooring, and a balcony. We will have the café on the second floor and are hopeful that outdoor seating would be permitted,” says its director Priyanka Malhotra. The new bookstore would be at shop number 24, right next to its original shop number 23.

Strict adherence to SOPs and safety protocols is of priority and they are ensuring sanitisation just like it’s done in their other outlets. “We will install a pedal sanitiser at the door and do thermal scans. We will only people only in sets of four and ensure six feet distancing to follow physical distancing. The tables at the cafe will be sanitised after every order, and the bookshop will be sanitised every hour. We would be maintaining a register of everyone coming in so that we have a record. It would be mandatory to wear masks,” she explains.

She promises that there will be certain new additions to the café as well, so that patrons can have meals on the go. “We will open an extended pantry with the café that will have artisanal products like preserves, natural juices, wholewheat breads and pizza bases. Our hummus and pestos were very popular with the guests, so we will bottle them for takeaway,” she shares.

Cafe Turtle in its renewed avatar will also have an extended pantry with artisanal products. ( Photo: Instagram )

The physical aspect of browsing through bookshelves, getting personalised recommendations and settling in a corner to read is nudging bibliophiles to venture into bookstores. “Even though we were delivering books from our other outlet, we realised that people were choosing to walk-in. There is an increased awareness about supporting local businesses,” she says.

On the launch, which will happen sometime in January next year, they plan to run some offers. “We need around 4-5 weeks to be up and running. We will give away gift vouchers, book and café baskets, and of course, there’s our loyalty programme,” she signs off.

