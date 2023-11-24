From Jujutsu Kaisen to One Piece! Free Comic Book Day 2024 offers popular manga and anime titles for free

If you are a fan of manga, anime, or video games, you will be happy to know that the upcoming Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) has something for you. The official website of FCBD has announced the list of titles that will be available for free at participating comic book stores next year in May. A Get ready Otaku fans(FCBD)

mong the forty-eight selected titles, there are several that are based on popular manga and anime series, as well as video games. Readers can also find the full list in the December issue of the Diamond Comic Distributors’ PREVIEW magazine, which came out on November 22nd. FCBD is an annual event that started in 2002, with the aim of promoting independent comic book stores and attracting new readers to the comic book medium. It is a great opportunity for comic book lovers to get a free sample of a new or existing series, or to enjoy an exclusive story from their favorite characters.

What FCBD is offering?

FCBD has grown to become a global phenomenon, with over two thousand comic book stores joining the event, and inspiring similar events in other countries and languages as well. The titles for FCBD 2024 are divided into two categories: gold and silver sponsors. The gold sponsor titles include Pokémon Adventures: Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, a manga based on the popular video game franchise. The silver sponsor titles offer more variety for otaku, with titles such as Gannibal (a manga that inspired a live-action drama on Disney+), Initial D (a manga about street racing, with another story called Kaina of the Great Snow), Gatchaman (a classic anime about a team of superheroes), Street Fighter vs. Final Fight (a crossover between two fighting game series), and One Piece: Ace’s Story (a spin-off of the bestselling pirate manga, focusing on the brother of the main character).

Ashton Greenwood, the spokesperson of FCBD, said, “The variety of this year’s comic book selection is really exciting! There’s something for every kind of fan, from long-time readers to the comic book curious.”

This year, FCBD seems to be more inclusive and diverse than ever, with titles that appeal to different tastes and preferences. This is especially important for FCBD, since the purpose of the event is to introduce new people to the comic book industry, and to offer something that they may not find in their usual comic book stores. By including titles that are based on manga, anime, and video games, FCBD can reach out to a wider audience and attract more otaku fans to the event.

However, FCBD may face some challenges in marketing the event to people who are not familiar with independent comic book stores, or who are more interested in manga than Western comics. FCBD will have to do a lot of advertising and promotion between now and next spring, to make sure that everyone who may want to get these titles knows about the event and where to find them. FCBD will also have to convince otaku fans that there is something for them in comic book stores that usually focus on Western comics, and that they can enjoy both types of comics.

Free Comic Book Day 2024 will take place on May 4th, 2024. Make sure to check your local comic book stores to see if they are participating in the event, and to get the titles that you are interested in!