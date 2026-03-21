HT Picks; New Reads
This week’s pick of interesting reads includes a fresh retelling of stories that date back to the first century BCE, a novel that explores food, loneliness and womanhood in contemporary Japan, and a wonderful selection of Rajasthani cuisine
Tales from the Indian zombie tradition
Young King Vikramaditya is tasked with transporting a Vetala (corpse-spirit) that hangs from a tree in an abandoned cemetery. Vikramaditya cuts down the corpse, throws it over his shoulder and starts the return journey. On the way, the Vetala tells him 25 stories, each ending in a question that Vikramaditya must answer, or else endure unimaginable pain. But when the king answers the question, the Vetala is transported back to the tree and the task begins all over again.
This imaginative retelling by Douglas J Penick not only narrates the stories that the Vetala tells the king but also gives the Vetala’s origin story, as well as a satisfying conclusion to the overarching storyline. It takes us to the core of the stories, bringing out their humour, horror and vitality in vivid and colourful detail. These are tales of passion, valour and love, as well as deceit, cunning and cruelty.
With an introduction by Namita Gokhale that explains the ancient Indian antecedents to these stories that date back to sometime around the first century BCE, Vikram and Vetala: A Transformative Retelling is a treat for fans of gothic and horror fiction.*
Something fishy in the state of Japan
Eriko’s life appears perfect – devoted parents, pristine apartment and a high-flying job in the seafood division of one of Japan’s largest trading companies. Her latest project, to reintroduce the controversial Nile perch fish into the Japanese market, is characteristically ambitious. But beneath her flawless surface she is wracked by loneliness.
Eriko becomes fascinated with a popular blog written by a housewife, Shōko. Shōko’s posts about convenience-store food and her messy home are the opposite of the typical manicured housewife. When Eriko tracks Shōko down at her favourite restaurant, Shōko is at first charmed by her new companion. But soon Eriko’s obsession with Shōko begins to spiral out of control. How far will she go to hold on to the best friend she’s ever had?
Beautifully translated by Polly Barton, Hooked is a delicious exploration of food, loneliness and womanhood in contemporary Japan.*
Of ker sangria, gatte ki sabzi and more
Chef Sameer Gupta has quietly shaped Rajasthani cuisine for decades. He has trained young women from Marwari and royal families, curated grand destination weddings and organised cooking classes. Through his students and patrons, he has, in a way, shaped the way families across Rajasthan cook, eat and serve their traditional food.
In this, his first published work in collaboration with award-winning author Pratibha Jain – known for Cooking at Home with Pedatha and Sukham Ayu – he presents a magnificent celebration of Rajasthan’s vegetarian cuisine. Drawing on years of experience in the royal kitchens of Udaipur, Jaipur and Patan, he shares with us cherished family recipes, royal delicacies and regional gems. Each dish, whether it’s the smoky ker sangri or indulgent gatte ki sabzi or melt-in-the-mouth ghevar, reflects centuries of culinary wisdom shaped by the land, climate and spirit of its people.
Beautifully photographed and thoughtfully written, Relishing Rajasthan bridges heritage and modernity-offering flavours that comfort, surprise and inspire.*
All copy from book flap.