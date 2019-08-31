I’d choose Khaled Hosseini to write my life story: Rituparna Sengupta

books

Author Khaled Hosseini’s skilful prose has moved a thousand hearts with the warmth and emotions contained in those splendid words. And actor Rituparna Sengupta recommends his novels. Not just that, she also wishes to get him to write her biography.

Here’s a quick chat with the Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005) actor on books that keep her hooked:

Which books are currently on your reading list?

Jorasanko by Aruna Chakravarti.

Which genres do you enjoy reading? Which do you avoid?

I prefer romantic, emotional, drama and biographical books. I avoid horror and science fiction.

Which is the best book you’ve read so far?

Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini.

What do you like to read when you travel?

While travelling, I watch films and avoid reading... but Jhumpa Lahiri and Chitra Banerjee accompany me during my travel, sometimes.

Which is your favourite fairy tale or folk story?

Favourite fairy tale will be Cinderella and Snow White.

If you had to name one book that made you who you are today, which would it be?

One book I would love to recommend is Kite Runner.

Which author would you choose to write your life story?

I would choose Khaled Hosseini.

