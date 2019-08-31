I’d choose Khaled Hosseini to write my life story: Rituparna Sengupta
Author Khaled Hosseini’s skilful prose has moved a thousand hearts with the warmth and emotions contained in those splendid words.books Updated: Aug 31, 2019 12:57 IST
Author Khaled Hosseini’s skilful prose has moved a thousand hearts with the warmth and emotions contained in those splendid words. And actor Rituparna Sengupta recommends his novels. Not just that, she also wishes to get him to write her biography.
Here’s a quick chat with the Main, Meri Patni Aur Woh (2005) actor on books that keep her hooked:
Jorasanko by Aruna Chakravarti.
I prefer romantic, emotional, drama and biographical books. I avoid horror and science fiction.
Kite Runner and A Thousand Splendid Suns by Khaled Hosseini.
While travelling, I watch films and avoid reading... but Jhumpa Lahiri and Chitra Banerjee accompany me during my travel, sometimes.
Favourite fairy tale will be Cinderella and Snow White.
One book I would love to recommend is Kite Runner.
I would choose Khaled Hosseini.
First Published: Aug 31, 2019 12:41 IST