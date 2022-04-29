Interview: Lyricist Puneet Sharma: “A good lyricist needs to be a good smuggler”

How did a young boy who swore by the street food of Indore move to Mumbai?

I truly believed that after I went to Mumbai, two of my biggest challenges would be to get the work I desired and the food I desired. How the rest of my day pans out, even today, is largely dependent on how breakfast tastes. The thing is the food in Indore spoils you. There aren’t many places to visit or things to do there. So the food stalls and the restaurants are the local tourism. At breakfast, we think about what we will have for lunch and at lunch we think about dinner. Food is our circle of life. However, I found a way to continue with that in Mumbai. When I got here, I stayed as a paying guest with a senior from a theatre group who was also from Indore. I had to pay beyond my means at the time but that’s when I learnt to cook. After that, I could keep eating what I want to in this city.

Tum Kaun Ho Bey? became one of the major poems of the anti-CAA protests. Let’s talk about writing as a political exercise.

When I left college and joined theatre I realised how writing was related to politics. That’s also when I realised that politics was not just electoral politics. In fact, electoral politics is a small part. Politics is present everywhere in the world, even at those places where talking about it is the death of romance, according to some. This poem was written several months before it went viral. In fact, it was even available on the internet before it went viral. But, as an anxious person, I think I can see danger from far away. Maybe that’s why it takes time for society to relate to my ideas. For a long time, I have been bothered about the fact that some people were questioning my love for my country. I have a direct relationship with my country. That’s what I have grown up with and I can’t understand another relationship being planted between us. It’s like the love for my mother. Unlike other “ideal children” I might not touch her feet every day. I don’t like showing my love off. I like to hug her instead. My mother has never asked me touch her feet but my relatives have taunted me about not doing so. I felt like they were saying that if I didn’t express my love in the ways that they have prescribed, then it isn’t true. That’s when I thought, “Who is anyone else to interfere between my mother and I; my country and I? Who are they tell to me?” That’s when I wrote Tum Kaun Ho Bey? (Who are you, man?) I wrote Tum pehle jahil nahi ho jo kehte ho ke cheekhke pyaar karo (You aren’t the first idiot who says that love has to be screamed out). Many people believe that showing off to the world at large is the only way to love. Some of them are hypocrites. Still, it’s their choice. All I ask is that they not impose their choices and ways on me.

There’s an innate lyricism in your poetry. Did that help you to become a successful lyricist?

When I started writing, I didn’t have anyone around me who could tell me about poetry. My family and friends and the colony where I grew up have nothing to do with literature. My exposure to poetry was limited to my school textbooks. The only other medium which unconsciously drew me to poetry was Hindi film music. A good thing was that my father and his elder brother were both fond of old Hindi film music. They’d remember not only the singer’s name but also the music director’s and the lyricist’s and told me stories of Shailendra and Sahir. Consciously and subconsciously, I started looking at Hindi film songs as poetry. Progressive poetry arrived in my life much later. Until it did, Hindi film music was my only poetry school. Maybe that’s the reason for the lyricism in my poetry.

Do you approach writing poetry and lyrics differently?

Songs and poetry are not very different forms. But what separates film lyrics is that what you say in them is not entirely your poetic expression. You need to keep the story of the film in mind too, which is not the poet’s own story. You need to keep in mind the characters and the milieu. You are at their service. You need to take inputs and feedback from the music director and the director of the film as well. Then you need to make the producer happy, then the actor and then the music company. After all this, what comes out might still be poetry but it’s not entirely your poetry. Even if it is poetry, it is a product of this mammoth collaboration process. Just like any aspect of a film is impossible without collaboration. Amidst all this, your poetry or your own expression needs to be subtly hidden and carried onto the lyrics like a smuggler smuggles his goods. That’s why I think a good lyricist needs to be a good smuggler.

Which is the best song you have written according to you?

I truly think that many of my unreleased songs are the best ones I have written. In this industry, people have a special talent to differentiate between a song and a poem, and as soon as they recognize or spot a poem, they reject it. There are very few people who would let it remain a poem and there are very few writers that people are afraid of saying these things to. To search for one such good assignment, a lyricist has to reject many bad ones, which is a privilege in itself.