Review: Love Is Participation In Eternity by Udayan Vajpeyi

It can be slightly off-putting to encounter the work of self-referential writers whose characters’ whole identity revolves around the act of reading or writing. This is because readerly characters are mostly all good. Indeed, with a life so fixated on books and libraries, they are often quite bland. Still, much depends on treatment. A reader can have a colourful life too and, if presented well, even the most cliched readerly life can be exciting to read about. The reading life: The Asiatic Society library in Mumbai. (Hemant Padalkar/Hindustan Times via Getty Images)

224pp, ₹364; Bloomsbury

Who else can do this better than a poet writing a novel about a readerly life? Udayan Vajpeyi’s novel Qayas (Speculation), masterfully translated from the original Hindi as Love Is Participation In Eternity by Poonam Saxena, is one such work. A wonderful read with sentences that flow like a river, it grips readers and makes them wait for something to happen. Nothing ever does. Perhaps, that’s the beauty of it. The book’s protagonist, Sudipt, arrives in an unnamed city, joins an old library, and helps revive it. After some time, he is killed. His sudden death leaves people with many questions, and he “remains absent throughout the novel.” Through the voices of those who knew him including his wife Mridula, his former lover Veena, his daughter Noa, and his loyal house help Lakhana and others, Vajpeyi gradually reveals who Sudipt was and what he meant to them.

Author Udayan Vajpeyi (Courtesy The Raza Foundation)

The author shows how different people perceive the same person differently and explores how, in memory and remembrance, an individual’s identity becomes layered and gains profundity. To his daughter, Sudipt was a loving father; his friend Vandana viewed him as a reader and an adored companion. For Mridula, he was someone she loved, someone she constantly feared losing. Once Sudipt was gone, Vandana’s family, which was suspicious of their closeness, could no longer sustain their hostility toward him. Even Mridula’s jealousy gradually melts into affection for Vandana. Vajpeyi is at his finest when he writes about Sudipt’s ex-lover’s memories. “Paris has been forlorn for years now,” Veena says. In his absence, literature kept her desires alive. Nothing much happens in this Chekhovian narrative; the plot is static and the atmosphere takes precedence. The writing is also reminiscent of the style of Hindi novelist Nirmal Verma, whose work was greatly influenced by European literature. Immersed in world literature, Vajpeyi himself cannot help but give the novel a cultural-neutral tone. Though the reader is told that the story is set in India, the city itself remains unnamed throughout. It could just as easily be anywhere in the world. Unusually for Hindi fiction, the novel has some striking vignettes such as Vandana’s cousin Saanavli being gripped by an overwhelming sensation that is familiar to everyone in the novel and in the world outside too: “This was a fever of longing that held me. It could do the same to anyone. There is no knowing who it would choose as its fairy. It was my good fortune that this time I was chosen as the fairy. A fairy, who had no wish of her own; her wishes become those of the one who had her under his control. I won’t tell you anything more. There is nothing more to tell anyway. But before leaving, I will say it one more time: ‘fever of longing’”.

Translator Poonam Saxena (Hindustan Times)