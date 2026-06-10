Review: Meet the Savarnas by Ravikant Kisana

Not every author writes to simply inform. Once in a while, there are those who hold up a mirror with the sole purpose of making readers uncomfortable, and laboriously distancing the act of reading from pleasure and an inconsequential awareness. Ravikant Kisana’s Meet the Savarnas: Indian Millennials Whose Mediocrity Broke Everything disturbs and unsettles the very audience it is written for; the savarnas.

Students at the campus of a leading business school. (Parwaz Khan/Hindustan Times)

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256pp, ₹699; Penguin

As the title suggests, the book is a perceptive reflection on the haves in the varnashram. Divided into eight chapters, it subjects savarna culture(s) to critical scrutiny by denaturalising everyday life. It compels the reader to take a peek into their own complicity vis-à-vis caste’s embeddedness in everyday unfolding of social/collective life, something that many have come to see as ‘natural’. In times when experience continues to lose its value and the act of listening is missing even from spaces that are unimaginable without it, Kisana manages to weave together his experiences with valuable critical social science insights. The result is a story that is profoundly intimate yet markedly critical, a narrative that seems known yet unmistakably novel at the same time. Employing fragments of a non-savarna autobiography, he puts together a telling biography of the savarnas.

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{{^usCountry}} The Corporate Savarna Ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Corporate Savarna Ecosystem {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Kisana’s story, in its initial phase, recurrently draws attention to the complex workings of a corporate savarna ecosystem, a way of thinking and living brought into life by B-schools and IITs in the past two decades or so. As India crumbles under the weight of unprecedented challenges (most of which are somewhat self-inflicted), many of these management professionals and tech gurus are found sharing ‘success’ and ‘struggle stories’, accompanied by their awfully disconnected-from-social reality “expert” advice. The author contends that the pushback from this class against the young and the marginalised appears as jokes and insults in ‘podcasts’ vis-à-vis the latter’s desire to travel abroad. From Narayana Murthy to Radhika Gupta, these ‘successful’ professionals’ self-declared gyan on how much one should work per week can be called — tweaking Max Weber’s celebrated invocation — a savarna ethic whose primal desire is to suck the ‘joy’ out of their lives and mock and delegitimize their aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kisana’s story, in its initial phase, recurrently draws attention to the complex workings of a corporate savarna ecosystem, a way of thinking and living brought into life by B-schools and IITs in the past two decades or so. As India crumbles under the weight of unprecedented challenges (most of which are somewhat self-inflicted), many of these management professionals and tech gurus are found sharing ‘success’ and ‘struggle stories’, accompanied by their awfully disconnected-from-social reality “expert” advice. The author contends that the pushback from this class against the young and the marginalised appears as jokes and insults in ‘podcasts’ vis-à-vis the latter’s desire to travel abroad. From Narayana Murthy to Radhika Gupta, these ‘successful’ professionals’ self-declared gyan on how much one should work per week can be called — tweaking Max Weber’s celebrated invocation — a savarna ethic whose primal desire is to suck the ‘joy’ out of their lives and mock and delegitimize their aspirations. {{/usCountry}}

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Notwithstanding their secular appeal and liberal demeanour, these professionals, worshipped across B-schools, come from a certain caste background and form a specific social type. Prominent business tycoons like Ambani, Adani, Mittal, Jindal, Agarwal, Goenka, and Birla, who have a monopoly in the Indian economy and continue to determine political fortunes, are all either from the Bania caste or from adjacent mercantile communities such as Parsis, Bohra Muslims, Khatris, and so on. They enjoy a “competition-free monopoly over commerce” by “staying clear of direct ruling class ambitions and acknowledging the spiritual hegemony of Brahmanism.” The market is often seen as a casteless place, although South Asia’s material economy is entrenched in caste-based labour, showing us what Ambedkar would call the division of labourers. From the people who run grocery stores and petty laundries and salons to chicken sellers and restaurant kitchen staff to waiters, caste marks a vivid presence.

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There is also a serious misrecognition of merit in management schools. Beyond CAT scores, which are mainly of fixed syllabus and time management, what is often celebrated and becomes critical for entry into the hallowed chambers of these institutions are English fluency, fashion sense, and personal grooming. This translates to, among other things, ‘placeability’. Once inside, any talk of social justice on any group or topic is dismissed as “anti-business.” All of these create an environment and culture — what Bourdieu would call ‘habitus’ — where even ST/SC/OBC students who manage to enter B schools end up “epistemically internalising the savarna world view”, which is markedly anti-intellectual and singularly driven by ‘commercial success’. Here, the author shows that intellectualism is tolerated as long as commercial success is achieved.

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Additionally, there has been a creation of a savarna ecosystem where this culture can be groomed. This includes the separate schools to which Marwari-Bania communities send their children; spaces that are light on workload but heavy on attendance requirements. There is a transposition of such a culture, the author suggests, into B schools where overwork is seen as rigour, shallow views are passed as insights, and critical inquiry is often dismissed as a lack of seriousness. Commenting on the management education ecosystem, Kisana argues that “for an academic discipline that is so obsessed with ‘staying ahead of the curve’ management pedagogy in India has remained strangely static, bereft of imagination and utterly deaf to the rapid changing economic order.”

Love, Sex, and Caste

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The fifth and sixth chapters look at the savarna side of love, sex, romance, and marriage. Intimacy and love have, thanks to the pervasive caste-less reading of ‘compatibility’, enjoyed a disturbing taken-for-granted-ness. Kisana’s perceptive interrogation of these age-old turfs of association, belonging, and relationality makes a compelling case for critically understanding how the ‘level’ and ‘suitability’ of a person as a potential romantic partner are mediated through registers of caste. The English-speaking rational and ‘balanced’ savarna urban elite who never miss an opportunity to publicly proclaim their individuality and how they are different from their family elders, seldom distance themselves from traditional virtues. They do this to “preserve” the family name. Presenting the vital nuances of romantic and intimate entanglements across caste hierarchies via the lens of gender, the author brilliantly captures the travails of non-savarnas dating savarnas and offers complex readings of intimacy, masculinity, desire, and open-mindedness.

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The casteist foundations of matrimony in India are known. Kisana, however, is invested in informing his readers about the “moment when the wayward son or the rebellious daughter returns to the fold”. Marriage among progressive savarnas, he argues, is a perfect case of compliant progressivism, or a considerate and measured rebellion. Furthermore, the savarna monoculture is increasingly flattening pluralistic imaginations of weddings, of what all they could have been. This growing one-dimensionality is unsettling for it is invested in wedding as a spectacle tied up with the status of the family, a means of family joy, and not a testament of the rise of an entire community.

Author Ravikant Kisana (Courtesy the subject)

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The Savarna Cultural Machinery

The last two chapters of the book look at the regressive politics of the elite savarna cultural machinery by critically engaging with their reading of, among other things ‘feudal’ and ‘developmental’. Kisana mentions how savarna elites hover around convenient and soothing key words such as optimism, happiness, positivity, and enthusiasm.

What stands out is the repeated emphasis on understanding the savarna cultural machinery through a certain ‘thought paralysis’, something that accounts in a big way for their “feeling of being unchallenged and superior”. The author wants his readers to be at least informed about how absurdly frivolous this Brahmanical epistemic claim/conviction is. Given the overwhelming hegemony of this cultural apparatus, we seldom question its ‘appealing aesthetics of dissent and criticism’. Given this, the savarna’s status as moral custodian of a particular idea of India remains uncontested.

Kisana’s work is a must-read for anyone interested in understanding a culture that, notwithstanding its undemocratic and discriminatory essence, speaks for democracy and equality, and seems to passionately endorse freedom of thought and expression. The elite custodians of this cultural apparatus often do not want to raise their children in India yet speak and write extensively on the idea of India. The importance of calling out this compliant and convenient activism is an intellectual obligation that must be attended to. By writing this book, Ravikant Kisana has played his part.

Irfanullah Farooqi and Suraj Gogoi teach at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode.

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