Review: Thyme Travellers edited by Sonia Sulaiman

Western speculative fiction loves a premise. What if robots became sentient? What if we could edit memories? What if time travel were real? What if aliens arrived on our planet? The genre turns these questions over like shiny toys, often detached from any historical weight. For Palestinians, that “what if” question, though, arrives already saturated with history.

The anthology’s time machines work differently from genre conventions. There’s no TARDIS here, no flux capacitor. Instead, characters send messages forward through memory itself. In The Generation Chip by Nadia Afifi, a technological implant passes a grandmother’s dreams to her descendants.

The fourteen-story anthology of Palestinian speculative fiction gathers Palestinian and diasporic writers from Australia to Lebanon, spanning hard SF to fabulism. While conceived pre-October 2023, it was published mid-genocide, its futures refracted through live images of rubble, carrying that impossible weight of a book of futures composed in the shadow of live annihilation. But when your present is demolition footage, what futures do you imagine? Not utopian ones. Not dystopian ones either, exactly. Rather, futures where Palestinians get to be petty, jealous, brilliant, mediocre, in love, heartbroken, just like everyone else.

Thyme Travellers , edited by Sonia Sulaiman, exists within these questions. Its stories don’t have to justify their own premises. They assume a world in which Palestinian children grow up, grow old, build space programmes, argue with AIs, fall in love, disappoint each other. The speculative element, rather than an escape hatch from politics, is the very medium through which politics, memory, dignity and desire meet.

What if the world were not ending in slow motion for decades — blockade by blockade, eviction by eviction?

What if the occupation ended in something other than more rubble?

“Every night, I dreamed of Jerusalem’s narrow streets, the air rich with the smell of freshly baked bread. I dreamed of hot summer days where gunfire crackled at dusk, of radio broadcasts warning of massacres, villages burnt to rubble.”

But the past doesn’t always stay past; it becomes inheritable code. Sonia Sulaiman’s The Forty reverses this transmission as a woman arranges her death at a pilgrimage site, hoping some future traveller might pause there, long enough to register that she lived. Remembrance in Cerulean by Elise Stephens carries this impulse across species: “If we could find one of them/ Who offers a Remembrance/ Not mere waves of thought/ But true echoes from their past/ Then we shall know the dream that seeds a pearl/ A hope of two-race friendship/ We will know that we have not travelled in vain.”

Time travel, here, then, becomes less about visiting yesterday than ensuring that tomorrow knows you existed.

Space matters as much as time in the collection. Where do these stories speak from? In Jumaana Abdu’s Down Under, two Australian women of Palestinian origin literally dig a tunnel from Sydney to Palestine. “‘Do they know she’s gone? Do they know where she’s going?’ I whispered as we slipped down the hall. ‘They don’t think about that place,’ he said, and then we were in his sister’s room.”

Host countries indifferent, homeland distant, magnetic.

In the Future, We Can Go Back Home by Sara Solara imagines the other side: a free Palestine. “There is so much I do not yet know... because I was barely raised in my own culture, because it was taken from me in the violence of colonialisation that pressured my family to erase themselves. (...) My heart thuds in my chest. Palestine. Palestine. Palestine.”

Catastrophe, naturally, haunts the pages of Thyme Travellers without any quantification of the same. In The Third or Fourth Casualty by Ziyad Saadi, for instance, boys drown in Gaza, again and again, each death less remarkable than the last, a parable of global numbness. Against that gravitational pull toward death, Gaza Luna by Samah Serour Fadil launches escape velocity. A Palestinian scientist, stripped of credit in the US, resurrects an Ottoman-era space programme in secret.

“The Village he hailed from was not just a village but a constellation made up of his entire people’s hopes and dreams.”

The Centre of the Universe by Nadia Shammas demands a completely different type of legibility through simulated characters who only exist when noticed. “Once, Abigail told me about a family vacation where she saw these hands in a chapel, trying to touch God. I didn’t understand touch before this, but now I know the trick is getting God to touch you.”

These stories insist on being seen, on refusing to remain background noise.

Thyme Travellers goes beyond genre hygiene — hard SF bleeds into fabulism, simulations flirt with myths. The unevenness of the stories, too, feel deliberate, for this is not a genre showcase but a refusal to let “Palestinian SF” congeal into aesthetic orthodoxy.

Technology appears throughout, but rarely as that glittery, fancy thing. From the predictive futures of The Frontrunner to the AI mediation in Cyrano de AI, all ask the same question. Who benefits from knowing tomorrow? Whose memories persist? The anthology is less like a unified novel, more like a messy chorus, one that’s insistently multiple in a world of singularity.