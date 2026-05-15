Teddy Bear on the War Front and other poems by Sukrita Paul Kumar
In an intensely violent world, poetry provides some solace and understanding too of the senseless, the absurd and the downright evil
Teddy Bear on the War Front
Teddy bear the survivorsat presiding over the rubble of civilization
a debris of fun and play
teddy sat over the cat’s skeleton her bones in a pattern a curled cadaver
couches and cushions in smithereens
missiles shredding homes screams shearing walls
throats as nozzles shooting shards
teddy bear the lone survivor no arm around him the skin jellied
his gaze fixed on carnage white buttons gyrate in unseeing eyes
teddy’s fur spiked in shock unyielding bristles puncture a million hearts into frothy oceans, salty
tsunami of teddy bears march into war zones
in search of toddlers
Aleppo, Syria
Inside Al-Madina Souqthe market that once glittered with silver coins and golden gifts, chocolates and popcorn lingerie and skirtsall lay toppled fromsomersaulting shopping trolleyscaught between cannons and rocket warfare
Mounds of dried tears stuck in hollowed eyesgape into the stony voidof the tomb rosy cheeks split by bombs and explosiveswrapped in dust and scumplead for the kiss of the loverthe lap of the mother
In the web of crackson the walls of the citadel of Aleppo, the piercing screams of children vibrate into the alleys, like lighteningup and downand sideways, with no reliefin sight
Urbicidalsaid someone…
and the Great Mosque choc ‘o block with paralyzed prayersof rebels and soldiers
The rest, crowds of left over women, men and childrenfleeing with their prayersrolled up in their sleevesbabies and bags on their backs
they float do not come ashorethey walk, they run
do not arrivethey alight planes don’t landthey are embalmed and remain entombed
they are refugees forever afloat outside their homes far away from Aleppo where their passports and identity cards burn in bonfires
War Fears
The world is comingto an end, O Ganganot with an earthquake or floods not with a sudden jolt but as a gradual spreadof fear, starvation, darknessthe deadly virus of a grinding war has struck
Say, if you have a solutionO Gangagive us signsfor the survival of the speciesor do you too wish for our extinctionjust to breathe afresh?
*
With the inner eye you lent meO GangaI saw God with a stethoscopecarrying the sick and the oldacross your turbulent chest
Your waters stilledghosts risefrom your depthsto dance on your glassy surface
Leaving no footprintsfor others to follow
O Ganga, say, will He reachyour shore acrossleaving us behind?
WARTIME VIGNETTES
It’s dementia…
For grandmotherit’s a staccato war
ends each day andstarts the next morning again
it is a re-wind to World War II
the wake of bombing kills people again eighty years later
*
pregnant with deadly nightmares Moskva the missile cruiser sank
the Black Sea swallowed all bombs stuffed with a thousand deaths
*
bullet marks on the walls are remnants of warpeople in homes behind lie unhealed
*
ghosts born of bombsare stripped of death sans the mortal attire
they live on to haunt
*
For a handshake with djinns and geniesenter the forsaken bunkers
bodies have fled to join the dance of death outside