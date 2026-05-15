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    Teddy Bear on the War Front and other poems by Sukrita Paul Kumar

    In an intensely violent world, poetry provides some solace and understanding too of the senseless, the absurd and the downright evil

    Published on: May 15, 2026 4:50 PM IST
    By HT Correspondent
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    Teddy Bear on the War Front

    An abandoned teddy bear (Shutterstock)
    An abandoned teddy bear (Shutterstock)

    Teddy bear the survivorsat presiding over the rubble of civilization

    a debris of fun and play

    teddy sat over the cat’s skeleton her bones in a pattern a curled cadaver

    couches and cushions in smithereens

    missiles shredding homes screams shearing walls

    throats as nozzles shooting shards

    teddy bear the lone survivor no arm around him the skin jellied

    his gaze fixed on carnage white buttons gyrate in unseeing eyes

    teddy’s fur spiked in shock unyielding bristles puncture a million hearts into frothy oceans, salty

    tsunami of teddy bears march into war zones

    in search of toddlers

    Aleppo, Syria, on January 22, 2025 after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. (Shutterstock)
    Aleppo, Syria, on January 22, 2025 after the fall of Bashar al-Assad. (Shutterstock)

    Aleppo, Syria

    Inside Al-Madina Souqthe market that once glittered with silver coins and golden gifts, chocolates and popcorn lingerie and skirtsall lay toppled fromsomersaulting shopping trolleyscaught between cannons and rocket warfare

    Mounds of dried tears stuck in hollowed eyesgape into the stony voidof the tomb rosy cheeks split by bombs and explosiveswrapped in dust and scumplead for the kiss of the loverthe lap of the mother

    In the web of crackson the walls of the citadel of Aleppo, the piercing screams of children vibrate into the alleys, like lighteningup and downand sideways, with no reliefin sight

    Urbicidalsaid someone…

    and the Great Mosque choc ‘o block with paralyzed prayersof rebels and soldiers

    The rest, crowds of left over women, men and childrenfleeing with their prayersrolled up in their sleevesbabies and bags on their backs

    they float do not come ashorethey walk, they run

    do not arrivethey alight planes don’t landthey are embalmed and remain entombed

    they are refugees forever afloat outside their homes far away from Aleppo where their passports and identity cards burn in bonfires

    A diya on the Ganga (Shutterstock)
    A diya on the Ganga (Shutterstock)

    War Fears

    The world is comingto an end, O Ganganot with an earthquake or floods not with a sudden jolt but as a gradual spreadof fear, starvation, darknessthe deadly virus of a grinding war has struck

    Say, if you have a solutionO Gangagive us signsfor the survival of the speciesor do you too wish for our extinctionjust to breathe afresh?

    *

    With the inner eye you lent meO GangaI saw God with a stethoscopecarrying the sick and the oldacross your turbulent chest

    Your waters stilledghosts risefrom your depthsto dance on your glassy surface

    Leaving no footprintsfor others to follow

    O Ganga, say, will He reachyour shore acrossleaving us behind?

    Poet Sukrita Paul Kumar (Courtesy the subject)
    Poet Sukrita Paul Kumar (Courtesy the subject)

    WARTIME VIGNETTES

    It’s dementia…

    For grandmotherit’s a staccato war

    ends each day andstarts the next morning again

    it is a re-wind to World War II

    the wake of bombing kills people again eighty years later

    *

    pregnant with deadly nightmares Moskva the missile cruiser sank

    the Black Sea swallowed all bombs stuffed with a thousand deaths

    *

    bullet marks on the walls are remnants of warpeople in homes behind lie unhealed

    *

    ghosts born of bombsare stripped of death sans the mortal attire

    they live on to haunt

    *

    For a handshake with djinns and geniesenter the forsaken bunkers

    bodies have fled to join the dance of death outside

    Home/Books/Teddy Bear On The War Front And Other Poems By Sukrita Paul Kumar
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