Teddy Bear on the War Front and other poems by Sukrita Paul Kumar

his gaze fixed on carnage white buttons gyrate in unseeing eyes

teddy bear the lone survivor no arm around him the skin jellied

teddy sat over the cat’s skeleton her bones in a pattern a curled cadaver

Teddy bear the survivorsat presiding over the rubble of civilization

Aleppo, Syria

Inside Al-Madina Souqthe market that once glittered with silver coins and golden gifts, chocolates and popcorn lingerie and skirtsall lay toppled fromsomersaulting shopping trolleyscaught between cannons and rocket warfare

Mounds of dried tears stuck in hollowed eyesgape into the stony voidof the tomb rosy cheeks split by bombs and explosiveswrapped in dust and scumplead for the kiss of the loverthe lap of the mother

In the web of crackson the walls of the citadel of Aleppo, the piercing screams of children vibrate into the alleys, like lighteningup and downand sideways, with no reliefin sight

Urbicidalsaid someone…

and the Great Mosque choc ‘o block with paralyzed prayersof rebels and soldiers

The rest, crowds of left over women, men and childrenfleeing with their prayersrolled up in their sleevesbabies and bags on their backs

they float do not come ashorethey walk, they run

do not arrivethey alight planes don’t landthey are embalmed and remain entombed

they are refugees forever afloat outside their homes far away from Aleppo where their passports and identity cards burn in bonfires