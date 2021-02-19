'Yuva Bharat': Book gives a peek into life of India's young and famous
A new book traces the journey of over 60 eminent young personalities who like the proverbial phoenix rose from the ashes and emerged victorious against undefinable odds.
"Yuva Bharat: The Heroes of Today", published by Bloomsbury, is written by filmmaker-entrepreneur Devir Singh Bhandari. It proposes to inspire the readers to "get up and take charge of their lives".
The book, which boasts of snapshots of people from all walks of life, include the likes of actor RajKummar Rao, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Olympic gold medalist Abhinav Bhindra, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya and OYO founder Ritesh Agarwal.
".. There is one single feature that binds our (Indian) culture fabric together. This unseen string, this single sutra is the youth of this nation. The fire that they carry in their hearts, the passion that lights their life," said Bhandari.
".. all we need is an equal set of opportunities. An equal platform to perform .. and that is how the idea of 'Yuva Bharat' germinated from a world of what 'ifs'," he added.
Cricketer Hanuma Vihari, Tennis player Rohan Bopanna, chef Ranveer Brar, director Ali Abbas Zafar, actors Chitrangada Singh, Rakul Preet Singh and Aditi Rao Hydari are some of the others whose stories of "struggles, learnings and indomitable passions" are covered in the book.
The 366-page book, priced at ₹499, is presently available on offline and online stores.
