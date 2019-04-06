10 easy exercises to make you fitter than ever!

It’s that time of the year again, when the fit and toned strut their stuff while the not so fit and not so toned wonder why they did not work out through the winter and keep a close watch on their diet. Never mind, I am here to give you a list of exercises which will get you in shape quickly. But before I get into the exercises, let me remind you that none of this will work without getting the diet bang on. The formula is lots of protein, less fat and the least possible carbohydrates, topping all this with loads of water.

Let’s target fat loss first

The lunge matrix

Front lunge, side lunge and reverse lunge, each type is done for eight reps, so a total of 24 reps per leg. Finish one leg and then move to the next one. Do a total of three sets per leg. Feel the burn!

Kettlebell or dumbbell swing

Ideal for ramping up the heart rate and burning fat. Try and get 100 reps in as few sets as possible. Grasp the kettlebell and swing it up from between your legs to about chest height. Keep the knees soft and do not squat on the kettlebell. With all the huffing and puffing you will do with this exercise, somebody might just mistake you for a steam engine!

Jump squats

Bend your knees and jump up high. See if you can get 50 reps without stopping. After doing the Jump squats, the ringing you hear in your ears is not your phone but your heart beat!

Push up to plank

Ideal way to train for the six pack. Get into a standard front plank, from there, without shifting the core or legs, move to a push up position. So you go from being on your elbows to being on your palms. Three sets of 30 reps should get you chiselled abs.

Time to shift to building a base of strength

Goblet squat

Hold a dumbbell close to your chest and squat down till your elbows touch your thighs. Do three sets of 15 reps. Build up to a dumbbell that weighs at least half your body weight.

Weighted push-ups

If you can do 15-20 push-ups, then it’s time to move to weighted push-ups. You can use a back pack or ask a friend to put a weight plate on you. Start with eight to 10 kg of external weight.

Rack dead lift or half dead lift

Keep two dumbbells on a bench, hinge at your hips, grab the dumbbells and stand up straight. To put the dumbbells down, reverse the motion. Initiate each repetition from a dead stop. You need to go heavy on this exercise, so use dumbbells that challenge you. Try five to eight reps for three sets.

Let’s pack on some muscle

Walking lunge

Hold a moderately heavy dumbbell in each hand and do lunges from one end of the gym floor to the other. No better way to pack muscle on the lower body. Do at least three sets.

Bent over rows

Nothing impresses people more than a wide and thick upper back. But the bent over rows have to be done in a strict fashion, where each rep involves squeezing the upper back muscles. Load up the barbell, hinge at the hips and pull the bar to the navel. Do not go so heavy with this exercise that you cannot keep your upper body almost parallel to the floor. As a bonus, the bent over row also adds size to the biceps. So what’s not to like!

The farmer’s walk

Grab two heavy dumbbells and walk from one end of the gym to the other end. It’s that simple. The total weight of the dumbbells should be at least equal to your body weight.

So there you are folks, now go out and achieve your fitness goals!

A strength and conditioning coach for the last 15 years, Kamal Singh, CSCS, specialises in post rehabilitation training and functional training.

From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019

