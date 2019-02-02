Binoculars that can shoot videos, a laptop that looks like a phone, meat grown in a lab...: The best of CES Las Vegas 2019

Last time, I dazzled you with the headline makers at CES 2019. In this column, I bring in the one thing that still makes technology fun and funny. Quirky and weird tech!

Look Ma, I can record on these

The NexOptic DoubleTake replaces eyecups of traditional binoculars with a 5-inch HD LCD display

What’s the one device that seems to have been untouched by the digital tech wave? Binoculars! They really haven’t changed much over the years. Until now that is. NexOptic DoubleTake really takes the Bino paradigm and spins it digitally. The eyecups are replaced by a 5-inch HD LCD display (thus you can share what you’re zooming in to with others too), has a quad-core processor to zoom in to things fast and not blur, a 12-megapixel image sensor and 2.5x and 10X true optical zoom. Plus you can shoot photos and even record a 4K video.

Is it a phone? Is it a Laptop?

Lenovo’s Yoga S940 works like a laptop, thinks like a laptop but looks like a phone

Lenovo’s Yoga S940 has an identity crisis. It works like a laptop, thinks like a laptop but looks like a phone. It’s got an inverted notch, has the camera within the notch, curved glass on the side, almost bezel-less, extremely thin and has front facing speakers. That sounds more phone than laptop. Still, it’s got all the other chops needed to make it a high-spec machine. Unfortunately, the starting price of USD 1,500 doesn’t put it in the economy phone category.

Saving the planet, one animal at a time

In the Impossible Burger 2.0, most of it comes from plant-based stuff and soy

We are what we eat. We are also destroying the planet with what we eat. Out of control meat consumption, livestock rearing and the insane amount of resources it’s consuming is one of the biggest challenges we face. The solution? Meat grown in a lab. Yes, food engineering has finally done the impossible where the meat also has an iron-carrying molecule haem to give it the perfect taste and texture. It’s called Impossible Burger 2.0 and most of it comes from plant-based stuff and soy.

No more of that amazing view

The new XPS has a thin webcam that is placed at the top where it should be

I’ve always loved the Dell XPS 13 laptop series. Especially last year, when they went near bezel-less and made the screen truly pop. Unfortunately, that also led to a serious design flaw. They had to place the webcam below the screen. That led to some of the most weird video call scenarios where one was able to examine the deep, dark insides of every XPS user’s nostril. But that is now history. The new XPS has a thin webcam that is placed at the top where it should be. The rest of the specs and its look are also super top-notch with not a nostril hair in sight.

Quelling the monster

Philips seems to have the perfect solution for snoring

Snoring is unhealthy, even more so for the person who is sleeping with the deep bass-producing monster. Philips seems to have the perfect solution. A very comfortable cloth band that goes around the snorer’s chest and analyses breathing patterns. When it detects snoring it gently vibrates and breaks the snorer’s pattern. So much better than poking a finger into the person’s ribs to get them to stop their nightly sound nightmare.

The Throne just got a serious upgrade

The Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet looks awesome, plays songs and gets you news too

You don’t really need your shit pot talking back to you, do you? Well, actually the answer is yes, you do. The Kohler Numi 2.0 smart toilet looks awesome, plays songs when you ask it to, gets news, notes down stuff, features a bidet, a seat that’s warm and automatically lifts up when you walk near it. Think about all of this while you sit on your cold, hard, unsmart potty.

The wall just got bigger

Samsung showcased a very cool build-it-yourself modular Lego-style TV, The Wall, where you keep adding blocks of display to make it bigger and bigger

Nope, not Donald Trump’s imaginary Mexican wall that will solve all world problems – this is a wall that shows you the real picture. Samsung showcased a very cool build-it-yourself modular Lego-style TV, The Wall, where you keep adding blocks of display to make it bigger and bigger. All the way up to 219 inches. It’s a MicroLED TV that can be assembled in any size or shape you want. Of course, the sticker shock isn’t micro at all. It may still cost lesser than the hot air wall that the Trumpster wants to build.

