Bollywood newcomers, music lists on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefitsbrunch Updated: Jan 12, 2019 19:18 IST
Watch
The Newcomers Roundtable with Rajeev Masand to see Bollywood’s most vivacious debutants talk about their new-found fame, social media and nepotism
Tap
View this post on Instagram
Albums that made the legacy of #2018 Across genres, these are some unique albums that defined the sound of this year. In no particular order, but we’ve selected 2 tracks from each of these in our Best This Year playlist. Listen these and other immaculate sounds of the going year, but #dontjudgemusic . . . #playlist #playlists #bestmusic #music #fatherjohnmisty #djkoze #courtneybarnett #thieverycorporation #nicolasjaar #kamasiwashington #interpol #listentothis #musicfreak #zoo #musicians
From Bandersnatch’s dystopian music to the most forward-thinking dance music of 2018 — update your playlists with best from the global alt-music scene from @zoo.music
Follow
Maybe your brain is mean to you because it has a crush on you— donni saphire (@donni) July 5, 2018
Find the darker side of humour in the most mundane situations with Donni Sapphire’s tongue-in-cheek one-liners
From HT Brunch, January 13, 2018
Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch
Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch
First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:18 IST