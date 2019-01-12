Bollywood newcomers, music lists on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

The Newcomers Roundtable with Rajeev Masand to see Bollywood’s most vivacious debutants talk about their new-found fame, social media and nepotism

Tap

From Bandersnatch’s dystopian music to the most forward-thinking dance music of 2018 — update your playlists with best from the global alt-music scene from @zoo.music

Follow

Maybe your brain is mean to you because it has a crush on you — donni saphire (@donni) July 5, 2018

Find the darker side of humour in the most mundane situations with Donni Sapphire’s tongue-in-cheek one-liners

From HT Brunch, January 13, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:18 IST