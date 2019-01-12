 Bollywood newcomers, music lists on this week’s Brunch WTF
Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

The Newcomers Roundtable with Rajeev Masand to see Bollywood’s most vivacious debutants talk about their new-found fame, social media and nepotism

Tap

From Bandersnatch’s dystopian music to the most forward-thinking dance music of 2018 — update your playlists with best from the global alt-music scene from @zoo.music

Follow

Find the darker side of humour in the most mundane situations with Donni Sapphire’s tongue-in-cheek one-liners

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 19:18 IST

