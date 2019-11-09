e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 09, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 10, 2019

CelebsPick: Great shows nobody is talking about!

Presenting 11 under-the-radar shows that are worth your time

brunch Updated: Nov 09, 2019 21:45 IST
Veenu Singh
Veenu Singh
Hindustan Times
These web series are sure to get you glued to your screens
These web series are sure to get you glued to your screens
         

1. Shameless

Saiyami Kher, actress

Hindustantimes

“The show is an Amercian comedy-drama about a single father and his six children. It highlights how the father’s alcoholism affects his family and the children learn to take care of themselves.”

2.The Letdown

Meghna Pant, author

Hindustantimes

“This is an Australian comedy series themed around the career setbacks women face with motherhood and the shifting dynamics of relationships with spouses, parents, friends and society. A wonderfully honest show that will resonate with any woman anywhere.”

3.The man in the high castle

Meiyang Chang, actor and singer

Hindustantimes

“A dystopian parallel universe, an alternate reality where the Axis powers won World War 2 and World War 3 is looming large! It offers an unforgettable insight into the empires at their peak.”

4.Apaharan

Rohitashv Gour, actor

Hindustantimes

“Created by Siddharth Sen Gupta, this show with an interesting screenplay and dialogues explores Rishikesh in a unique way and has an international feel to it.”

5.F is for family

Cyrus Sahukar, actor and anchor

Hindustantimes

“This is an animation show for adults talking about a middle-class family in America. It is beautifully written and talks about the changing times, teenage angst etc. Plus, it’s satirical and resonates well with the times.”

6. Bojack horseman

Amit Masrurkar, filmmaker

Hindustantimes

“I watch Bojack Horseman to relax. It is witty and makes me laugh after a hard day’s night”

7. Laakhon mein ek

Vijayendra Kumeria, actor

Hindustantimes

“Written by Biswa Kalyan Rath, a subtle yet impactful series about stories close to reality.”

8. Kota factory

Mreenal Deshraj, actress

Hindustantimes

“Kota Factory showcases the real life struggles of kids preparing for engineering and other degrees – a hard-hitting reality of our times.”

9. The losers

Sorabh Pant, stand-up comedian

Hindustantimes

“It’s about sportspersons who ‘lost’ some important match in their life and impresses how that setback doesn’t make them losers.”

10. Sense 8

Rehaan Roy, actor

Hindustantimes

“The show is about individuals born with Limbic Resonance, hunted down by a secret evil organisation and their fight for survival.”

11. The spy

Hindustantimes

Shama Sikander, actress

Hindustantimes

“This amazing show depicts the life of a spy and delves into the psyche of a spy. The portrayal of how their family life gets affected is very moving. A must watch.”

Follow @VeenuSingh12 on Twitter

From HT Brunch, November 10, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

tags
top news
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
Temple set in stone: SC rules in favour of Ram Temple on disputed Ayodhya site
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
BJP invited to form government in Maharashtra by Governor Koshyari
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
Cyclone Bulbul makes landfall in West Bengal
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
India stings Pakistan on ‘unwarranted, gratuitous comments’ on Ayodhya verdict
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya verdict: What it means for BJP, govt and Congress
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ayodhya land for temple, rules SC; orders 5-acre plot for Sunni Board
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
Ex-SC judge questions evidence that land belonged to Ram Lalla
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
5 key highlights from PM Modi’s address to nation on Ayodhya verdict
trending topics
Ayodhya verdictKartarpur Corridor OpeningNTA UGC NET Admit CardKartarpur CorridorNetflixAmitabh BachchanDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13

don't miss

latest news

India News

top brunch news