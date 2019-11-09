CelebsPick: Great shows nobody is talking about!

brunch

1. Shameless



Saiyami Kher, actress

“The show is an Amercian comedy-drama about a single father and his six children. It highlights how the father’s alcoholism affects his family and the children learn to take care of themselves.”

2.The Letdown

Meghna Pant, author

“This is an Australian comedy series themed around the career setbacks women face with motherhood and the shifting dynamics of relationships with spouses, parents, friends and society. A wonderfully honest show that will resonate with any woman anywhere.”

3.The man in the high castle

Meiyang Chang, actor and singer

“A dystopian parallel universe, an alternate reality where the Axis powers won World War 2 and World War 3 is looming large! It offers an unforgettable insight into the empires at their peak.”

4.Apaharan

Rohitashv Gour, actor

“Created by Siddharth Sen Gupta, this show with an interesting screenplay and dialogues explores Rishikesh in a unique way and has an international feel to it.”

5.F is for family

Cyrus Sahukar, actor and anchor

“This is an animation show for adults talking about a middle-class family in America. It is beautifully written and talks about the changing times, teenage angst etc. Plus, it’s satirical and resonates well with the times.”

6. Bojack horseman

Amit Masrurkar, filmmaker

“I watch Bojack Horseman to relax. It is witty and makes me laugh after a hard day’s night”

7. Laakhon mein ek

Vijayendra Kumeria, actor

“Written by Biswa Kalyan Rath, a subtle yet impactful series about stories close to reality.”

8. Kota factory

Mreenal Deshraj, actress

“Kota Factory showcases the real life struggles of kids preparing for engineering and other degrees – a hard-hitting reality of our times.”

9. The losers

Sorabh Pant, stand-up comedian

“It’s about sportspersons who ‘lost’ some important match in their life and impresses how that setback doesn’t make them losers.”

10. Sense 8

Rehaan Roy, actor

“The show is about individuals born with Limbic Resonance, hunted down by a secret evil organisation and their fight for survival.”

11. The spy

Shama Sikander, actress

“This amazing show depicts the life of a spy and delves into the psyche of a spy. The portrayal of how their family life gets affected is very moving. A must watch.”

