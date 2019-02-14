He wanted an apartment, he found a home! For Rishi Raj and Bijay Khapangee Thapa, love helped conquer all the other demons

Rishi (36) and Bijay (40) met when Bijay arrived in Delhi from Chennai and needed a flat. Since they had mutual friends, Rishi offered to share his apartment till Bijay found something of his own. “Then Bijay walked in, and about 10 days later, common sense walked out,” laughs Rishi. He was 29 then, and Bijay 32.

Rishi dated often and had several short-lived relationships before meeting Bijay. But he did have a seven-year-long relationship with a man who remained closeted, leaving him unable to express his feelings for him.

“And then Bijay came,” says Rishi. “And, he had no issues being open about our relationship. So I decided to be with Bijay. He is the best thing that’s happened to me.”

Cool, calm and collected Bijay, discovered that his relationship with Rishi made him a better man. “I am kinder now, more aware of the emotional side of things,” he says.

Adds Rishi, “Bijay is my rock. He makes me want to give the best of myself to each day. He makes coming back home so worth it.”

Love, hate, tolerate

Rishi: I love how hardworking and talented Bijay is. And I hate how he stays away from me, working on his cakes!

Bijay: Rishi is a posh princess! When we travel, I almost go local, he on the other hand just parks himself by the hotel pool.

Join the conversation using #SecondTimeLucky

Follow @VeenuSingh12

From HT Brunch, February 10, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

First Published: Feb 14, 2019 19:49 IST