Joker’s trailer, Cole Sprouse’s wit on this week’s WTF

Watch

The trailer of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix haunting you with a little comedy and a little tragedy.

Tap

Cat memes stillwin the Internet! @myroommateisacat for the most hilarious and relatable content.

Follow

How you supposed to get dates with a name like Scooter? — Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 14, 2018

Cole Sprouse’s tweets (@colesprouse) to realise that celebrities are just like us!

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, April 14, 2019

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Apr 13, 2019 20:48 IST