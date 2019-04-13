Joker’s trailer, Cole Sprouse’s wit on this week’s WTF
Updated: Apr 13, 2019 20:50 IST
The trailer of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix haunting you with a little comedy and a little tragedy.
Cat memes stillwin the Internet! @myroommateisacat for the most hilarious and relatable content.
How you supposed to get dates with a name like Scooter?— Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) December 14, 2018
Cole Sprouse’s tweets (@colesprouse) to realise that celebrities are just like us!
From HT Brunch, April 14, 2019
First Published: Apr 13, 2019 20:48 IST