Joker's trailer, Cole Sprouse's wit on this week's WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

The trailer of Joker starring Joaquin Phoenix haunting you with a little comedy and a little tragedy.

Tap

View this post on Instagram

#myroommateisacat

A post shared by my roommate is a 🐱 (@myroommateisacat) on

Cat memes stillwin the Internet! @myroommateisacat for the most hilarious and relatable content.

Follow

Cole Sprouse’s tweets (@colesprouse) to realise that celebrities are just like us!

First Published: Apr 13, 2019

