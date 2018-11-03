Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 03, 2018-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Little Things, #Metoo on this week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Nov 03, 2018 23:36 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
little things,netflix,mithila palkar
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

A modern day couple navigating through the complexities of life and dating. Little Things on Netflix for the little things in life!

Tap

View this post on Instagram

Keep this in mind 💯 #ThirdEyeThoughts

A post shared by ✨ Third Eye Thoughts ✨ (@thirdeyethoughts) on

Positivity, love and lots of wisdom to tap and remember for the right kind of vibes on Third Eye Thoughts (@thirdeyethoughts)

Follow

India’s #Metoo movement on one handle #MeTooIndia(@IndiaMeToo) to support, encourage and empower.

From HT Brunch, November 4, 2018

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Nov 03, 2018 23:34 IST

tags

more from brunch