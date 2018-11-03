Little Things, #Metoo on this week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

A modern day couple navigating through the complexities of life and dating. Little Things on Netflix for the little things in life!

Tap

Positivity, love and lots of wisdom to tap and remember for the right kind of vibes on Third Eye Thoughts (@thirdeyethoughts)

Follow

Callout to those who've made surveys on #MeToo: Send me links so I can thread them in one place. — #MeTooIndia (@IndiaMeToo) November 1, 2018

India’s #Metoo movement on one handle #MeTooIndia(@IndiaMeToo) to support, encourage and empower.

