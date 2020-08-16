e-paper
Home / Brunch / Mark Rosenfeld’s tips for a healthy relationship and a little something for coffee and book lovers...in this week’s WTF!

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Aug 16, 2020 07:24 IST
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
A relationship coach on how the emotion of anger can earn you respect in a healthy way and Twitter handle to follow for memes and sarcasm
Watch

Australian relationship coach Mark Rosenfeld’s video on how the emotion of anger can get a guy to respect you in a healthy way.

 

Tap

If you love books and coffee in equal parts then @booksandbeans will leave you gratified!

 

Follow

If sarcasm, jokes, funny memes, and anything that makes you smile keeps you going then browse through @JokesMemesFacts

 

From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020

