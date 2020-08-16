Mark Rosenfeld’s tips for a healthy relationship and a little something for coffee and book lovers...in this week’s WTF!
Australian relationship coach Mark Rosenfeld’s video on how the emotion of anger can get a guy to respect you in a healthy way.
If you love books and coffee in equal parts then @booksandbeans will leave you gratified!
If sarcasm, jokes, funny memes, and anything that makes you smile keeps you going then browse through @JokesMemesFacts
That awkward moment when somebody is doing dishes, and you slowly put another dish in the sink.— FUNNY TWEETS (@JokesMemesFacts) August 5, 2020
From HT Brunch, August 16, 2020
