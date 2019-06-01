Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 01, 2019-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Music, fashion, comedy: This week’s Brunch WTF

Curating the best of the Internet for your Sunday viewing benefits

brunch Updated: Jun 01, 2019 18:46 IST
Team HT Brunch
Team HT Brunch
Hindustan Times
wtf,brunch wtf,david guetta
Here’s what to watch, tap, follow this week

Watch

Say My Name this weekend to groove to the beats by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin.

Tap

View this post on Instagram

THE CRAFT PROJECT | 9/30 |Razel giggles as she pushes open another door of a wooden, stilted house. Behind the closed doors of Falam, one of the main towns in Myanmar’s remote Chin State, are dark rooms housing traditional back-strap weaving looms. Cotton threads in red, green, purply-blue and a golden yellow, the base colours of Falam designs, extend the length of the loom, which is fixed, at one end, just below waist height to the wall. Razel’s ‘sister’ sits on the floor, her backstrap pulling the threads tight as she uses a quill of a porcupine to work the yarn across the loom, creating a detailed, diamond-shaped pattern | Words and Photos by Eileen McDougall @nomadicnumerist | Read full article on www.cocoaandjasmine.com (Link in Bio)| Photos by The Craft Project wishes to document tangible anthropology i.e material culture of a place and comment on its relevance in the contemporary space. We also wish to bring together a community of cultural travelers and craft entrepreneurs and create a collective of common motivation. The Craft Project celebrates Diversity in culture through objects, folk arts, crafts, and design. . . . . . #cocoaandjasmine #Art #textiles #Magazine #Photography #India #design #culture #colour #craftproject #travel #culturetravel #artists #indiemag #indiepublishing #artandcraft #fashion #craftsofindia #glabalfashion #sustainable #identity #culturalidentity #craftdialogue #craftproject #diversity #people #curation #weaving #myanmar

A post shared by COCOA & JASMINE (@cocoaandjasmine) on

A peek into the treasure trove of travel stories by @cocoaandjasmine that gives you a taste of art, design and craft in India.

Follow

@azizansari for his unparalleled irreverence on all his brown-boy-in-white-land experiences.

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:46 IST

tags

more from brunch
trending topics