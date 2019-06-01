Music, fashion, comedy: This week’s Brunch WTF

Watch

Say My Name this weekend to groove to the beats by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin.

Tap

A peek into the treasure trove of travel stories by @cocoaandjasmine that gives you a taste of art, design and craft in India.

Follow

Why Donald Trump Makes Me Scared for My Family. Read my @NYTimes op-ed: https://t.co/MCDsQyz2jy — Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) June 27, 2016

@azizansari for his unparalleled irreverence on all his brown-boy-in-white-land experiences.

Follow @HTBrunch on Twitter

From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

First Published: Jun 01, 2019 18:46 IST