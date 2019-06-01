Music, fashion, comedy: This week’s Brunch WTF
Say My Name this weekend to groove to the beats by David Guetta, Bebe Rexha and J Balvin.
THE CRAFT PROJECT | 9/30 |Razel giggles as she pushes open another door of a wooden, stilted house. Behind the closed doors of Falam, one of the main towns in Myanmar’s remote Chin State, are dark rooms housing traditional back-strap weaving looms. Cotton threads in red, green, purply-blue and a golden yellow, the base colours of Falam designs, extend the length of the loom, which is fixed, at one end, just below waist height to the wall. Razel’s ‘sister’ sits on the floor, her backstrap pulling the threads tight as she uses a quill of a porcupine to work the yarn across the loom, creating a detailed, diamond-shaped pattern | Words and Photos by Eileen McDougall @nomadicnumerist | Read full article on www.cocoaandjasmine.com (Link in Bio)| Photos by The Craft Project wishes to document tangible anthropology i.e material culture of a place and comment on its relevance in the contemporary space. We also wish to bring together a community of cultural travelers and craft entrepreneurs and create a collective of common motivation. The Craft Project celebrates Diversity in culture through objects, folk arts, crafts, and design. . . . . . #cocoaandjasmine #Art #textiles #Magazine #Photography #India #design #culture #colour #craftproject #travel #culturetravel #artists #indiemag #indiepublishing #artandcraft #fashion #craftsofindia #glabalfashion #sustainable #identity #culturalidentity #craftdialogue #craftproject #diversity #people #curation #weaving #myanmar
A peek into the treasure trove of travel stories by @cocoaandjasmine that gives you a taste of art, design and craft in India.
Why Donald Trump Makes Me Scared for My Family. Read my @NYTimes op-ed: https://t.co/MCDsQyz2jy— Aziz Ansari (@azizansari) June 27, 2016
@azizansari for his unparalleled irreverence on all his brown-boy-in-white-land experiences.
From HT Brunch, June 2, 2019
