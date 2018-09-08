“My bio on Tinder would read: I am not meant to be here!” says Surveen Chawla
The actress talks about her Bollywood dreams and relationship mantrabrunch Updated: Sep 08, 2018 20:21 IST
- Date of birth: August 1
- Sun sign: Leo
- Place of birth: Dehradun
- Home town: Chandigarh
- School/College: Vivek High School, Chandigarh/Government College for Girls, Haryana
- First break: Kahiin to Hoga (2004)
- High point of your life: When I got my first break!
- Low point of your life: I was jobless in 2009 and 2010 because I was trying to do something other than TV
If not an actress, what would you have been...?
A doctor.
If you had the chance, which Bollywood film would you have wished to debut with?
Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995).
According to you, who are the sexiest people in Bollywood?
Deepika Padukone, Sonam Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut.
If given a choice, who is that one actor you’d love to work with?
Ranveer Singh tops my list.
The most romantic on-screen pair is...?
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol!
An actor whose style sense you’ve admired over the years...?
Rekha ji. I’ve always been inspired by her grace.
If you had to cheat on your diet, what would you gorge on?
Chinese food!
Your bio on Tinder would be...?
“I am not meant to be here.”
What’s your favourite social media platform?
Instagram!
How do you de-stress?
Driving is therapeutic for me.
What’s the one relationship rule that you always follow?
Be honest, and keep it simple!
- City: Los Angeles
- Song: Any song by RD Burman
- Breakfast in bed : Eggs, pancakes and maple syrup
- Street food: Chicken shawarma
- Film:P.S. I Love You (2007)
From HT Brunch, September 9, 2018
