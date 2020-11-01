“My favourite side of the bed is the one further away from the door,” says actor Rakul Preet Singh

Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 07:24 IST

Rakul Preet was an Army kid doing BSc (Hons) in Mathematics, but she secretly harboured dreams of being a star. Her first assignment as a model was for HT Brunch itself, for our Summer Special Issue in 2009. Just a few months later, she made her debut in a Kannada film.

Now an established name in Mumbai’s glamour circuit, Rakul admits she is a romantic at heart, calls Ranveer Singh her first celebrity crush, and doesn’t believe in looking for love on dating apps.

Rakul Preet modelled for the 2009 HT Brunch Summer Special issue

If not an actor, you would have been…?

I was planning to do my MBA in brand management, and perhaps would have been working with some high-end brand.

A song you can’t get out of your head?

Shallow from A Star Is Born.

Three things you look for in a man are…?

I need the man to be taller than me for sure. Besides this, intellect is very important, he should be grounded and passionate too. A drive in life is very important for me.

What gets you in the mood for love?

I’m always feeling love. It’s being in that state with whatever you do or with whosoever you are, be it your family or friends.

Name a book that inspires you.

The Power of Now by Eckhart Tolle.

What’s the craziest thing a fan has done for you

On my birthday, I got a letter which was a marriage proposal that came along with the guy’s Aadhaar card, PAN card, parents details on an affidavit saying that he is the legal child of his parents and this is a marriage proposal that he’s extending.

Best relationship advice ever

The most important one for me is to give the other person their own space and have a life of their own too. The beauty of a perfect relationship is the comfort of being yourself and still complementing each other in the best possible way.

Bedtime stories

First thing you do when you wake up?

I spend the first few minutes with myself, followed by tea or coffee and then I meditate and workout or sometimes, the other way round.

Your favourite side of the bed

It’s always the one which is further away from the door.

What do you wear to bed?

Generally shorts and spaghetti or a short singlet.

Your favourite breakfast in bed is…?

I never have breakfast in bed. For me, breakfast is to kickstart the day and I have it only after my workout.

What will we find on your bedside table?

Definitely a bunch of chargers for all my gadgets, along with a diary and a pen.

This or that

Instagram or Twitter?

Instagram for pictures, Twitter for news

Beaches or Mountains?

Beaches, any day

Mirzapur or Balika Vadhu?

Mirzapur

Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh?

Ranveer Singh

Small gathering or big party?

Small gathering

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2020

