Personal Agenda with Rani Rampal: “If not a hockey player, I would probably be a normal girl living in Shahabad doing household chores!”

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 21:27 IST

All About Rani Date of birth: December 4

Sunsign :Sagittarius

Place of birth: Shahabad Markanda, Haryana

School/College: Shri Guru Nanak Pritam Girls Senior Secondary School, Shahabad

First break: When in 2003, I took to field hockey

High point of your life:Qualifying for the Olympics the second consecutive time

Low point of your life: In 2005, when I was an 11-year-old trying to make a mark in hockey, and suffered a major back injury

If you weren’t a hockey player, what would you have been?

I’d have been a normal girl living in Shahabad doing household chores, and probably would’ve gotten married by now.

Who has been your biggest inspiration to play the sport?

Our former players Suman Bala and Surinder Kaur.

Which sport-inspired movies have you enjoyed watching?

Chak De! India (2007) tops the list because of how inspiring it is for everyone, and then there is Mary Kom’s biopic as well.

The sweetest thing someone did for you...?

Once I was having a bad toothache and crying in my room, the youngest member of our team, Lalremsiami, who also happens to be my roommate, dipped a handkerchief in warm water, and told me: “Please put this on your face, you will feel better”. Even though I knew it would not, but the way she said it was the cutest thing because she showed so much care while I was in so much pain.

Who are you closest to at home?

My father. He has always been a pillar of strength for me.

The theme song of your life is…?

Hall of Fame by The Script.

On My Phone Most used App: WhatsApp

Most re-watched on YouTube: My own motivational videos and other athletes’ stories of struggles

Last Insta post: When I received the FICCI India Sports Award for the Sports Person of the Year 2019

On speed dial: My mom and dad

Favourite Instagram filter: I post original photos

If you were an ice-cream, which flavour would you be and why?

Butterscotch. It’s a great mix of caramel and crunch.

The best way to handle a crisis is...?

Just focus on your work, keep believing in yourself and be positive.

From HT Brunch, December 22, 2019

